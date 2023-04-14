EASTON — Talbot County Free Library patrons can now officially check out iPads at Easton and St. Michaels branches for a 14-day period.
All one has to do is bring in their library card, and check out the device that comes with a USB cord. There are currently seven iPads in Easton and three in St. Michaels that check out on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The iPads were paid for with funding that was awarded to the library from the Maryland State Library Agency competitive grant. Public libraries throughout Maryland apply for these funds on a yearly basis by filling out an application which details the project for which they need funding,” said Dana Newman, Talbot County Free Library director. “Funds are limited so all libraries applying may not get funded. The funding for this grant comes from federal funding provided to libraries through the Library Services Technology Act.”
Wi-Fi will be required for internet use, and if one does not have access to Wi-Fi, the library offers Kajeet Wi-Fi hot spots for checkout if available.
For almost three years, TCFL has expanded its digital collection and sees a promising future where all digital resources will be available for checkout, including laptops as well.
“We believe that adding iPads to circulation is an essential offering to our patrons. They need the opportunity to have a resource that will enhance their access to apply for a job, do school work and research, and to have access to our eResources,” said Newman. “In the future, the library hopes to expand its collection with more digital devices so that our patrons can have options when it comes to doing their daily tasks.”
For more information about the iPads, schedule an appointment through email at askus@tcfl.org, or call the Easton branch at 410-822-1626 or St. Michaels branch at 410-745-5877.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.