EASTON — Despite COVID-19 hampering in-person activities in 2020 and 2021, the Talbot County Free Library has seen an increase in virtual usage and program attendance throughout the pandemic.
Talbot County Free Library director Dana Newman spoke to the Easton Town Council Monday night on how the library remained a mainstay in the community and continued to offer programs and services to residents, even when the coronavirus kept the community at home or limited in-person gatherings.
Nearly 28,000 Talbot County residents have a library card, and just under 13,000 of the cardholders live in Easton, Newman said.
While print circulation of library materials and the number of library visits dropped significantly between 2019 and 2021 due to the pandemic restricting operations, community use of e-books increased, Newman said. However, even with the limited operations, the community still heavily utilized the library’s books-to-go system to pick up print materials.
The library also works to serve the community’s basic needs, Newman said.
With the pandemic forcing most students and professionals to switch to all-virtual or hybrid work, the need for equitable internet access became even more apparent, especially for those without reliable access in rural or underserved areas of Talbot County.
To alleviate the issue, the library now offers over 75 Wi-Fi hotspots for the public to check out. Some can be checked out for as long as two months, as they may be the only way some community members have internet access, Newman said.
The library provides over 40 public computer workstations, high-speed internet, Wi-Fi access inside and outside of the building, and print services. Library card holders also have free 24/7 access to over 1 million e-books, audiobooks, magazines, movies and TV shows.
Starting in April, iPads will also be available to for patrons check out.
In-person and virtual technology training and classes also help to bridge the digital divide in the community.
The library aimed to help Talbot County’s youngest residents throughout the pandemic, which began by ensuring that all Talbot County Public Schools students had a virtual library card to access the online resources. Online tutoring in most K-12 subjects was also made available, which was heavily used while most students were in virtual school.
For adults, the library provided job training and continuing education programs. There was a noticeable increase in the number of adults who began using online continued education programs through the library, as many were taking the COVID lockdowns as an opportunity to learn new skills.
Some of TCFL’s offerings include master gardener clinics and frequent author/book discussions. The library also has a museum pass program, which allows families to go to museums like the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for free.
The library is also working to support more diverse groups in the community, utilizing government funds to purchase Spanish and bilingual items for library patrons.
Throughout her presentation, Newman thanked the Easton Town Council multiple times for allocating $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the library, which helped provide for many of the continued services and programming for adults and children.
One thing the library has heard over and over is how thrilled the community is about having an abundance of regular services for all ages, Newman said. As the community handled pandemic stressors, the library was a “godsend” and a wonderful resource to many, she added.
The TCFL has two locations in Easton and St. Michaels. The facilities are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
