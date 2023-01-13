EASTON — The Talbot County Free Library reported successful 2022 statistics and shared plans to keep the momentum going during a presentation to the county council Tuesday evening.
Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman spoke to the Talbot County Council about the library system’s achievements over the last year, noting increases in circulation, resource use and program attendance as the community transitioned to a new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered in-person operations and larger gatherings.
TCFL reported nearly 286,000 items circulated in 2022, a very high number considering the county’s population, Newman said. Over 90,000 e-resources, including e-books, audiobooks, movies, genealogical research tools and online courses, were used last year. The county’s two libraries have nearly 28,000 card holders.
Another positive development was the increase in library patrons. TCFL reported over 84,000 in-person visits and over 383,000 virtual visits in 2022, and saw nearly 17,000 attendees to its youth and adult programs — even more than pre-COVID times, Newman added.
Over 400 events were hosted by the library in 2022, and one of the most exciting events the library offers is the annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival, which draws over 1,000 people and serves as a kickoff to the summer reading program, Newman said.
Newman gave the council a glimpse into TCFL’s 2023-2025 strategic plan, highlighting the library’s goal to create user-friendly spaces through expansion and renovation of the St. Michaels library by 2025. The upgrade to better serve the community was a suggestion frequently mentioned by locals through surveys and focus groups.
The renovations and expansion are needed due to space deficiencies in the existing 7,770-square-foot building. The library needs to expand to about 11,000 to 12,000 square feet to support future growth, provide space for expanding youth collections and add more technology and work areas for the public. Some mechanical systems, furniture and other building infrastructure also need improvements.
Over the next year, TCFL will enter the design phase for the St. Michaels library renovation, along with preparing construction documents and appearing before the historic commission.
Construction procurement, permitting, actual construction and opening are slated to take place between February 2024 and November 2025.
Costs for the project, including construction, renovation and other fees would total about $5.5 million, Newman said. About half of the funding could come from the Maryland Library Capital Grant and federal earmark funding, leaving the county responsible for about $2.7 million.
The library is also working to raise about $800,000 for library materials and furniture through a capital campaign and friends of the library funding.
Additionally, TCFL is hoping to develop and expand library services outside of Easton and St. Michaels, and is planning to explore the feasibility and resource requirements of introducing additional service points to underserved and outlying areas.
Through grant funding, the library was recently able to place Wi-Fi hotspots in Trappe at Home Run Baker Park and is looking for more grant opportunities to do the same in Cordova and Tilghman, although the process may take several years, Newman said. The library is also hoping to get a bookmobile out on county roads.
Talbot County Council members unanimously expressed strong support for TCFL's ongoing programs and progress moving forward with the expansion of the St. Michaels library. Council Member Keasha Haythe described the library as an "integral part" in education and educating Talbot County students.
Council Member Lynn Mielke shared that her first job in high school was working at her local library.
"You don't have a bigger supporter than me for what you do," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.