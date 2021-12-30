EASTON — Talbot County Free Library has recently announced that both branches will now be offering a limited number of WiFi hotspots with a longer loan period.
Library card holders will be able to borrow the extended loan hotspot for four weeks and renew it once if needed. The WiFi Hotspot is a small portable device that enables users to connect their laptops, Chromebooks, smartphones, tablets and other WiFi-enabled devices to the internet through local cellular networks.
Thanks to funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, internet connectivity will now be available to those in the community who otherwise would have to go without access to equipment or services.
“The Emergency Connectivity Fund made it possible for the library to purchase 50 WiFi hotspots to circulate to patrons that do not have a reliable internet connection so that they will be able to access vital government and community information, library resources, employment opportunities, and current health information,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman. “The library has a long history of providing the community with equitable access and training on the use of the internet.”
Each WiFi hotspot uses the Verizon cellular network; and each kit contains a hotspot device, Micro USB cable, adapter, and instructions on how to set it up. Kajeet is the vendor providing the hotspots, and the Talbot County Free Library staff will assist patrons who need help placing a hold on one of the hotspots.
“The pandemic has made it even more clear that access to the internet is not a luxury, but is essential for all to have regular and reliable access to complete everyday tasks such as applying for a job, paying bills, making a doctor’s appointment, completing work assignments and research, doing homework, and communicating with family and friends,” Newman said. “The library will continue to look for ways to help residents have easily available access to information on the Internet, and through library eResources.”
For more information about the WiFi Hotspots, schedule an appointment through email at askus@tcfl.org, or call the Easton branch at (410) 822-1626 or St. Michaels branch at (410) 745-5877.
