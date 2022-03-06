Talbot County Free Library seeks testimonials

EASTON — The Talbot County Free Library has recently submitted their FY23 budget request to the county; and would like you to answer one question: How has the Talbot County Free Library made your life better? Your voice is important.
All you need to do is go on the website, www.tcfl.org, and click on the “How Has the Library Made Your Life Better,” to answer the question either in English or Spanish. You can also stop by one of the library branches and to give a response.
The final day to collect testimonials is Thursday, March 31. Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman would like the testimonials to be available in time for the upcoming Talbot County Council and Easton Town Council budget hearings.
“It is important that elected officials hear how library services help support people in our community to find information and jobs, overcome problems, and complete projects,” said Newman. “The library is a trusted community resource not only by helping individuals to better their lives but by partnering with other organizations to make improvements in the community.”
Your participation in this survey also allows the library to use your responses in promotion and advocacy materials for the library. Personal information included in the story will be removed to provide anonymity.
One of the items included in the Talbot County Free Library budget request is county funding for the design of the St. Michaels expansion and renovation project.
It is important for you to let everyone know how the library has impacted your life, whether the library staff has helped you with an urgent task, or improved your life in any other way. The Talbot County Free Library is a busy community hub that aims to enhance the lives of anyone who enters one of its branches, with resources including books, e-resources, virtual and in-person events for children and adults.
“Our library at its heart is a service organization. In addition to providing books, TCFL makes sure people in our community have access to the information, technology, and services they need. We are in the process of exploring what the community needs from the library as a part of our strategic planning process over the next few months and want to hear from residents about how the library is serving them and how those services impact their life,” Newman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.