EASTON — Talbot County has hired new finance and human resources directors.
Joye Nagle has been appointed the county finance director and David Edwards has been hired as the new director of human resources.
“We are so pleased to have these two managers join the County’s leadership team. We are at an important juncture with our finances aligning with our recruitment and retention efforts for key County positions. These individuals bring a wealth of expertise to the table to help us address that,” said Chuck Callahan, Talbot County Council president, in a statement.
Nagle was previously CFO and treasurer of the High Meadows Graduate School of Teaching and Learning in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Nagle has more than 20 years of financial management experience including with Dow Jones & Co. and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She lives in Trappe and cites visits to St. Michaels to sparking an interest in living and working on the Eastern Shore.
"We came here annually as a vacation spot and it just clicked. It felt a lot like where I grew up in Virginia. Both my husband and I wanted to live around the water. We always wanted to have something here eventually and the pandemic offered the perfect opportunity to reset our lives,” she said.“What drew me to the job was wanting to get involved in the community, however, I was also impressed by the prudent fiscal practices and policies in place in Talbot County and to see a local government in this position. I was especially impressed with the team and had positive feelings after meeting them. I am blessed to be able to walk into this situation.”
Nagle succeeds Angela Lane who retired last month.
“We are so fortunate to have Joye here to continue the good work that Angela Lane began in the finance office. She brings years of experience and a range of skills to the position and will be a real asset to our management team," said County Manager Clay Stamp.
Edwards, of Seaford, Delaware, relocated to the Delmarva Peninsula from New York. He previously served as a global vice president for Spellman High Voltage Electronics in New York and held posts with General Electric.
“COVID helped me clarify what I wanted to do with the rest of my life and I decided to make the move to relocate. I am excited about the opportunities to make a difference in this position with Talbot County. Process improvement and employee engagement have both been important in my previous positions and will be important in this job,” said Edwards who was also inspired to move to the Shore after visits here.
“The first thing I am doing is surveying our employees about their engagement. It’s all about the people and so far, the Talbot County government approaches its workforce with the same focus. Employees value those who they work with and we can accentuate that in the program development we do to engage people more in their jobs,” Edwards said.
Stamp also pointed to Edwards' experience.
"David brings a wealth of human resource experience and has implemented creative programs in his previous positions which have made a significant impact on employee job satisfaction and performance. We are thrilled to have his expertise and enthusiasm for his position as the County’s director of human resources,” Stamp said.
