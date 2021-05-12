EASTON — The mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic at the Easton Elks Lodge was quiet Wednesday morning for a second consecutive day, with no one lined up to get a shot and fewer than 20 doses given during the entire day.
The Easton clinic, part of a vaccination effort led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, had 75 available doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Wednesday marked its second day of operation this week. When the clinic was open on Tuesday, providers administered a total of 12 vaccine doses.
Turnout at the site is reflective of decreasing vaccine demand across the country as health officials at all levels continue to report dwindling enthusiasm for the lifesaving drugs that just weeks ago were in short supply and sent those eager to get a shot on what felt to many like a wild chase to find one.
Talbot County Manager Clay Stamp described the current local vaccine effort as the county “getting into that tough crowd” of people who are still skeptical of the vaccines and have not yet decided whether they will get vaccinated.
Stamp said while the county’s vaccination rate has been “pretty good,” the community is still in a “race to immunity with a stubborn disease.”
As of Wednesday, just under 47% of Talbot County residents had been fully vaccinated and about 55% had gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to county data. No deaths attributable to COVID-19 have been reported locally since March 1, and 48 people are actively infected with the coronavirus.
County Health Officer Dr. Maria Maguire said the downturn in demand has prompted a change in her department’s strategy to get people vaccinated. The health officer appeared to be touting the convenience factor of the clinics and said there are even opportunities now for business owners to get doses brought to them for use among their employees.
“We are getting more strategic and really trying to change our strategy in general and go to the people,” she said. “If there are any groups or businesses with more than 10 people at any locations in Talbot County we can come to them.”
People in the community “know that getting vaccinated is the right thing to do,” Maguire said, and health officials have “provided an option here in Easton that also makes getting vaccinated an easy thing to do.”
Zayne Hadzik, an external affairs officer with FEMA, offered a similar message to Maguire’s, saying on Wednesday that agency actors across the region have been “going door to door handing out flyers” about getting vaccinated and have tried to highlight the accessibility of the shots.
Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader called the FEMA-run mobile vaccination units like the one in Easton “central to intensifying our ground game as we continue pushing to return to normal.”
“By bringing vaccines to where we live, work, and play, the GoVAX Mobile program makes it more convenient than ever for Marylanders to get vaccines,” Schrader said.
While the FEMA clinic is offering the J&J vaccine this week, Maguire said her department is working on a plan to get all three available vaccines on hand so that recipients who have a preference can choose which vaccine they receive.
The county is still only getting Moderna doses on a weekly basis due to storage logistics, she said. The Moderna vaccine requires a storage temperature between -58°F and 5°F, whereas the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine needs a freezer set at -112ºF to ‑76ºF. The J&J vaccine can be stored at between 47°F and 77°F.
Local health officials are urging residents to start conversations about the benefits of getting vaccinated with people who are hesitant to do so.
Maguire named protecting loved ones and healthcare workers, not having to quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure and not having to wear masks in certain scenarios as the main advantages to being vaccinated against the virus.For more information, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
