EASTON — The Talbot County Planning Commission found Resolution 299, the 'repurposing facility' sewer line extension project, inconsistent with the county comprehensive plan on June 2, halting the current legislation in its tracks.
The resolution authorizes a $190,000 sewer line extension to more than 100 acres of county property off St. Michaels Road, and the planning commission's finding forces the council to wait two years before it can move on the legislation, according to county planners.
With the unanimous vote, the planning commission joined the Public Works Advisory Board, which also voiced unanimous opposition against the proposed sewer line.
The property — considered countryside preservation and in protection from full-scale development — does not currently have sewer access. But the county wants to build a repurposing facility on up to 30 acres of the property for the Roads Department. The facility would help repurpose materials for roadway construction. The department is requesting sewer access for one toilet that would be built on facility grounds through Resolution 299.
The planning commission echoed similar concerns as public works officials, with both county agencies explaining that Talbot County has not exhausted other options, including an on-site septic system, for the facility.
Lisa Ghezzi, a member of the planning commission, said she has "no sympathy" for the county because it did not explore alternative options such as septic systems or other sewage disposal methods, which would likely be easier and cheaper.
"They had the opportunity to take the right steps at the right time," Ghezzi said. "I'm really taken aback by the county not considering things. ... The options of a lesser-cost situation were not even explored."
Ray Clarke, the county engineer, said the county did not explore a septic system proposal but did look at installing port-a-potties on facility grounds. But the Maryland Department of the Environment was against that proposal.
"That avenue was shut down. Environmental health could not approve a site with an office on it with the utilization of a port-a-potty," Clarke said. "Every effort was made to try go go that route."
The county has been weighing a sewer line extension for the repurposing facility for about a year, but officials have not discussed a septic system with a soil evaluator. By voting against Resolution 299, the planning commission gives the county time to research and potentially install a septic system before the two years are up.
The largest concern for planning commission officials was extending a force main over to the large property, which opponents of Resolution 299 say creates irresistible pressure for development by giving it sewer access. A future council could simply amend the resolution to authorize development.
Planning Commission members said they were not against the repurposing facility, just against the wastewater proposals. Paul Spies said he wanted to support the county "in a profitable, beneficial way."
"I'm not totally against this," Spies said. "But it stands right now, I can't be behind this."
Planning commission Vice Chairman Bill Boicourt cited existing county legislation that advises against extending sewer to properties near Unionville and Copperville, unless there is a failing septic system. He said that a precedent had already been set and should be followed.
Boicourt added that countryside preservation areas are defined in the comprehensive plan as land that should be considered as the highest priority for conservation. The 104-acre property of county-owned land is within the Easton Greenbelt, an area the county and neighboring Easton both want to preserve.
"The idea here is to provide some transition from the town to the rural (area) with the overall vision in the comprehensive plan in maintaining our rural character," he said. "I am not in favor of extending sewer. ... This is inconsistent. Simple, straightforward."
