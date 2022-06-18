EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education approved several administrative appointments for the 2022–23 school year at a special meeting held on May 31.
Kelly Murdoch will become principal of Easton Middle School, as Jodi Colman has accepted a position out of the county. Murdoch has served as principal of Tilghman Elementary School since 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Master of Arts in English (ESOL) from Salisbury University, and she is certified at the Administrator II level. She began her career in education at Fort Worth Independent School district where she taught first grade. She joined TCPS in 1999 as a teacher at White Marsh Elementary, where she remained until 2014. She held the role of administrative intern at both White Marsh and Chapel District Elementary and was assistant principal at Easton Elementary.
Corey Devaric has been promoted to principal of Tilghman Elementary School. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from York College, a Master of Arts in School Leadership from Wilmington University, and is certified at the Administrator II level. After coming to Talbot County in 1998, Devaric taught multiple grades at Chapel District Elementary, Easton Elementary and White Marsh Elementary. He has served as an administrator at Easton Middle, Chapel District Elementary and Easton High.
Nicole Sherrod-Hill will replace Devaric as assistant principal of Easton High School. Sherrod-Hill earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Carlow University, a Master of Science in Curriculum & Instruction and Educational Administration from McDaniel College, and holds a Maryland Advanced Professional License, Administrator II. She has more than 15 years of experience as a classroom teacher in Maryland school districts, including teaching third grade at White Marsh Elementary. She gained leadership experience in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in Charlotte, North Carolina as a school wide academic facilitator, Project Lead the Way administrator, instructional coach and grade level administrator.
Ashley Quicke will assume the role of administrative intern at Easton Middle School. Quicke has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education: Liberal Arts and Technology from Stevenson University, a Master of Science in Education: Mathematics K-6 from Walden University, and she is currently pursuing Administrative Certification. She was an elementary classroom teacher and dean of students for Dorchester County Public Schools from 2006–2020. She joined the TCPS team as a 7th grade mathematics teacher at Easton Middle for the 2020–21 school year.
“These experienced leaders will have a tremendous impact on the learning environment, and overall school culture and community,” said Superintendent Kelly Griffith. “Their enthusiasm and commitment to our mission will be an asset in these essential leadership positions.”
