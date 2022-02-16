EASTON — Each year, Talbot County Public Schools honors teachers and support staff through the Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year Program. This provides the opportunity to recognize outstanding educators who implement innovative ideas, focus positive attention on education, and demonstrate superior commitment to students and the community.
Any member of the community may nominate teachers or support staff for these awards. The nomination period runs from early January through the first week of February. A committee comprising former Talbot Teachers of the Year reviews the resumes of all of the nominees who choose to formally apply and select the Teacher of the Year Finalists, which are announced in mid-February. Finalists prepare packets that highlight their work in their school and community. These packets are reviewed by the committee, and the Talbot Teacher of the Year is announced in early April.
At the same time, a separate committee reviews the Support Staff of the Year nominations and resumes and selects the finalists. This winner is also announced in early April.
Four finalists have been selected from the nominations for Teacher of the Year and three were selected for Support Staff of the Year. TCPS is pleased to recognize these outstanding educators.
Teacher of the Year Finalists:
Lutisia (Tish) Blessing – Pre-Kindergarten Teacher, White Marsh Elementary
Kelley Cummings – First Grade Teacher, St. Michaels Elementary
Beverly Brooks – Instructional Assistant for Special Education, Easton High
Dena Decelle – Library Media Assistant, Tilghman Elementary
Berenice Orellana – Multilingual Family Liaison, Easton High
“These outstanding educators reflect the highest level of dedication to Talbot County children” said Superintendent Kelly Griffith. “They have all navigated the most challenging time in education with unwavering commitment and positive attitudes, while maintaining high standards for their students and themselves. I would like to thank everyone who nominated members of our staff for this recognition and congratulate all of the nominees and finalists!”
The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the year winners will be announced on April 8, 2022.
