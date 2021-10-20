EASTON — With hundreds of students in Talbot County Public Schools facing one or more quarantines after potential COVID exposures, some are growing frustrated with the difficulty of keeping up with classes without a formal virtual learning program in place.
As of Friday, Oct. 15, there were 23 active COVID cases throughout five out of the county’s eight public schools, and 114 students were quarantined for possible exposures — a significant drop from the school district’s metrics from the week of Oct. 1. That week, COVID’s impact on students was at its highest of the school year, with records indicating 58 active cases and 333 students quarantined that week.
Guidance from the Talbot County Health Department on COVID exposure in schools states that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students are the only ones required to quarantine if exposed — a number that includes all students under age 12 and a portion of students up to age 17. Quarantines for students in this category can range in length: seven days for students with a negative test taken on their fifth day of quarantine or 10 days for students who don’t get tested.
Earlier reports of quarantine experiences from Talbot County parents echoed several common themes — frustrations with the length of quarantine, pressure to get the vaccine, a lack of communication from the schools and difficulty keeping up with schoolwork.
The Star Democrat spoke to two juniors at Easton High School, both of whom declined to be named due to privacy reasons, about their experiences with the mandatory quarantines. Only a month and a half into the school year, both high schoolers had been quarantined twice — adding up to a nonconsecutive week and a half to two weeks of school missed in total.
For an Easton High junior, a student-athlete who plays four sports quarantine has impacted both his schoolwork and ability to practice and play in games. The junior was upset that he missed several football games due to the unanticipated quarantines, but knew that quarantine could happen to anyone, he said.
Following his first quarantine in mid-September, the junior was able to return to school on a Friday and attended school Monday and Tuesday. However, during his last period class on Tuesday, a teacher told him that he’d been exposed again the day before and would need to be quarantined again.
The student also expressed his difficulty with finding out what his assignments were, given that there’s “really no virtual learning at all.” He said that because the teachers rarely put lesson plans into their Frog pages, he would have to dig through the page to find work.
“I had emailed a couple of teachers about work and a lot of them said it’s fine, you know, ‘we’re not going to give you that much work, we’ll just wait until you come back so we can explain it to you and how to get it done,’” he said. “Others are just ‘well here’s the work and it has to be done.’”
Even last year when a formal virtual learning system was in place, the student said he had trouble finishing schoolwork because to him, school was the right environment to really get work done.
Another Easton High junior told a story of similar struggles this school year. A competitive cheerleader, she’s also experienced two quarantines and the task of keeping up with schoolwork on Frog. She explained that the most difficult part during her two quarantines has been not having the in-class time, saying that it’s really different to do work at home over the computer rather than actually being in the classroom and doing it.
“Focus and motivation is definitely a big thing,” she said. “For me personally, I like being in school (and) as it is, I have a hard time with concentration and focus and just like actually understanding the material I’m being taught.”
Once I’m at home, there’s like so many different things that can distract me,” she continued. “(It’s hard) holding myself accountable for getting my work done and everything like that and not being lazy about it.”
Her first exposure to COVID was from an event outside of school, which ended in her quarantining for a full 10 days, she said. The second was in school, although she didn’t know who near her had tested positive or what class she’d been in when she was exposed. She added that she had a “sneaky suspicion” of who the student was, but couldn’t be 100 percent sure.
Both of the male junior’s exposures were in school, he said. With his second exposure, he was told which specific class he was exposed in, but wasn’t given any information about how close he was to the positive student.
“I am completely frustrated at this point because at the same time, you can’t give the student’s information or say who it is because it’s that student’s privacy, but they also affected other students,” he said.
The male student added that that he’d like to see the school give the exact whereabouts of a positive student in the classroom or how close one was to a student who tested positive, saying that a student could then “fight their case” if they knew they hadn’t talked to the positive student or sat on the opposite side of the room from them.
“If you’re sick, you should just stay home until you feel better,” the male junior said. “I know it’s hard because you don’t want to miss anything, but you’re affecting other kids who want to learn, who have sports and who wants to just keep moving on.”
At the time of their first exposures, neither student was vaccinated. By the second exposure, the female junior had chosen to receive her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and was just days away from receiving her second dose, which she received on time.
The male student remains unvaccinated due to an exemption, he said, but he added that he’s felt pressure to get the shot despite his qualifying condition.
“I told the nurse I can’t get the vaccine because I have a medical reason, and she was questioning me and almost like in a way disputing, like ‘well you should still get it because you wouldn’t have to quarantine if you got the vaccine,’” he said.
“I just feel like they’re coming after unvaccinated people to force them to get vaccinated,” he continued.
In the approved reopening plan, Talbot County Public Schools states that the district follows guidance from the Maryland State Department of Education on layered prevention strategies, which includes promoting vaccination among teachers, staff and students, among other measures.
Data from the county health department indicates that about 54 percent of children ages 12 to 17 in Talbot County are fully vaccinated and don’t have to quarantine if they attend public schools, even if exposed. About 63 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose.
Both juniors told The Star Democrat that there were things they wished their school district would know and implement.
If the schools would make an extra effort for the quarantined students through having a teacher to explain the work and what needs to be done, that would be better than teachers giving students a list of assignments and having them reach out on their own via email or Zoom, he said. However, he also said that he’s well aware that the idea would be a lot of work.
Similarly, the female junior mentioned that having teachers explaining things a little bit better or more in-depth would be more helpful as opposed to pushing assignments out and having the students figure it out on their own at times. She said that the school district and teachers could consider students’ mental health more during these challenging times.
“One big thing that I think people neglect to realize or understand is that sometimes students aren’t necessarily lazy or just don’t feel like doing their work; a lot of times there is a mental health aspect to it as well,” she said.
“There can be so much more going on and like, people just aren’t seeing,” she added.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
