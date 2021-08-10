EASTON — More than two miles of new asphalt paving has been laid in Talbot on Chapel Road, Deep Neck Road, and most recently Rest Circle since March 2021, funded through this year’s county budget appropriations.
The Talbot County Roads Department maintains more than 374 miles of roads, which includes mowing, snow removal and paving, as well as tree trimming and maintaining the ditches and culverts throughout the county. The department is currently working to pave the county’s more heavily traveled roads that are wide enough with asphalt, which lasts longer than tar and chip, which usually only lasts two to three years.
“Our goal is to ask for $1 million a year to pave 10 to 12 miles of Talbot County roads a year, plus funding every year to tar and chip 30 to 40 miles of roads,” said Warren Edwards, superintendent for Talbot County Roads Department. “There will continue to be roads in Talbot County that have to be tar and chipped because of their location and size. The system we have been following for repairing roads over the last four to five years has proven to be effective.”
On July 1, the Talbot County Roads Department was able to purchase a new milling machine to address problem spots on county roads before and after tar and chipping and full depth paving. The machine helps workers target high spots or ridges that have developed in the middle of the roads.
“Our employees do a great job. They are experienced, diligent and seasoned employees, handling diverse responsibilities from mowing to routine maintenance issues on our roads, to snow removal. I am proud of the excellent work that they do,” Edwards said.
“The improvements have really made a difference on Chapel Road where I routinely ride my bike. It’s great underneath the wheels, making it easy on your knees,” said Talbot County Councilman Corey Pack.
“Due to the commitment of our new county manager and council, we are addressing some of the county’s most urgent roads’ needs,” Edwards said.
During a recent washout on Three Bridge Branch Road in the northern part of the county, the Roads Department acted quickly to address the issue and get the road operational again.
“We can’t say enough about how committed our employees are to addressing road emergencies as they occur. We have had challenges with some storm drain culverts with the heavy rains we see this time of year from thunderstorms. Staff is quick to respond and get traffic flowing again – which is a testament to their expertise in dealing with these matters,” said Clay Stamp, county manager.
For concerns about Talbot County roads, call the Talbot County Roads Department at 410-770-8150.
