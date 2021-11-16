Talbot County Education Center

EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in conference room 2 at the Talbot County Education Center.

There is limited public access to the Board of Education meeting. The meeting is open to the first 10 attendees, and everyone will be required to wear a mask while at the meeting.

Topics on the agenda include:

  • Presentation and approval of FY2022 financial audit
  • Free and reduced meals (FARMS) update
  • FY2023 budget priorities survey results
  • Maryland State Department of Education attendance guidelines
  • Facebook postings presented by Dr. Kelly Griffith
  • 2022-2023 school year calendar
  • COVID-19 update
  • Programs for pregnant students and home instruction
  • Strawberry bill proposal sponsored by Rep. Johnny Mautz, R-Talbot

The full meeting agenda with supporting documents can be found on the Talbot County Public Schools website.

