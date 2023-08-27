The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Over the summer, school resource officer supervisor, Sgt. Kevin Parks, attended a weeklong seminar regarding school safety. The National School Safety Conference covered topics related to the latest innovations and best practices in securing our schools and universities. It is the largest and most comprehensive conference nationwide centered on best practices and proven methods.
County Sheriff Joe Gamble thanked the Talbot County Public Schools community, the Talbot County Council and residents who helped us to expand our school resource officer program to make schools a safe place to learn for children. This year’s school resource officers in Talbot County schools are:
Sgt. Sergeant Kevin Parks is beginning his fourth year as the officer at Easton High School. Parks has 17 years of law enforcement experience, all of which were spent in patrol prior to assuming the school resource officer supervisor position. Parks is a Talbot County native and an Easton High School alumni. In addition to his duties at the school, he volunteers as an assistant coach for the Easton boys varsity lacrosse team.
Cpl. Tim Connors will be returning to St. Michaels School complex as the school resource officer entering his 26th year in law enforcement. Connors spent eight years teaching the DARE program to Talbot County students and another four years as a school resource officer at Easton High School. In his off time, Connors enjoys traveling with his wife.
Cpl. Jason Rush is beginning his first year as the school resource officer assigned to Easton Elementary School. Rush has 17 years of law enforcement experience, of which 13 years were spent in patrol, and four years spent in Circuit Court security. Rush is excited to be the first SRO assigned to Easton Elementary School.
Deputy First Class Ryan Andrew is beginning his first year as the SRO assigned to Tilghman Elementary School. Andrew has 10 years of experience with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. When he’s not working, Andrew is a Maryland Hunters Education instructor and enjoys sailing on one of the historic Talbot County Log Canoes.
Deputy First Class Emily LeCompte is beginning her third year as a school resource officer assigned to Chapel District Elementary School. LeCompte has five years of law enforcement experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. LeCompte loves seeing the year-to-year growth of the kids as they evolve into young adults.
Deputy First Class W. Parker is beginning his first year as the officer at Easton Middle School. Parker has seven years of experience in law enforcement. Parker has three years of experience as an school resource officer in Wicomico County where he was assigned to James M. Bennett High School and Wicomico County Middle School. arker enjoys being around children and is looking forward to being the officer for Easton Middle School this school year and continuing his career with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy First Class John Coleman is beginning his fifth year as the DARE deputy for Talbot County. Coleman has over 35 years of law enforcement experience, having retired from the Easton Police Department. Coleman has worked a variety of assignments during his law enforcement career to include narcotics, patrol officer, criminal investigator and crash reconstructionist. Coleman is a former certified lay speaker and actively involved with his community and church.
Remember that Monday is opening day for Talbot County Public Schools. With school buses operating and students being picked up and dropped off, everyone should be vigilant and patient during your travels. Sheriff’s deputies will be aggressively monitoring school bus activity and looking for drivers who fail to stop for school buses with their flashing red lights activated.
