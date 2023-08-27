The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Over the summer, school resource officer supervisor, Sgt. Kevin Parks, attended a weeklong seminar regarding school safety. The National School Safety Conference covered topics related to the latest innovations and best practices in securing our schools and universities. It is the largest and most comprehensive conference nationwide centered on best practices and proven methods.


  

