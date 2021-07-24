EASTON — Talbot County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith announced that schools are set to open for full in-person learning in fall 2021, with the start of the year looking different with some COVID protocols in place and masks required on school buses because of federal orders.
During the county board of education meeting Wednesday, Griffith said that while students will be back in county school buildings this upcoming year, the return to in-person learning doesn’t mean everything will return to normal. Schools will follow state recommended safety and cleaning protocols to minimize the potential for virus transmission, including enhanced cleaning, hand-washing and three-foot distancing between students.
As of now, masks will not be required, but that could change depending on different county metrics, Griffith said. In considering reinstating masks, the district will consider the percentage of staff already vaccinated, the weekly rate of diagnosed COVID cases in Talbot County and other ongoing safety precautions.
Eighty-nine percent of Talbot County Public Schools staff have been vaccinated, Griffith said. Those who haven’t been vaccinated yet are advised to continue masking. Schools will continue to confer with the Talbot County Health Department for the latest recommendations.
However, any student riding a school bus to public or private schools in the county must wear a mask under federal law.
Aside from ensuring safety, Griffith said that the other main priority for the school district is ensuring that students are comfortable, acknowledging that “we’ve all experienced trauma” as a result of the pandemic.
“We have some students … (who) went virtual in March the year before, they missed a whole year at a school,” she said.
Because of that, the school year will start with an emphasis on social and emotional comfort, as some students have never been in their school buildings before — especially those who transitioned from elementary to secondary grade levels during the pandemic. Schools will need to run more students through orientations as well.
The district will retain a few positively received changes from the pandemic after going back to in-person schooling. One especially well-received change was holding some parent-teacher conferences and special education meetings over Zoom calls. Parents especially appreciated the virtual meetings, saying things like “I didn’t have to leave work” or “I didn’t have to take the day off,’ ” Griffith said. In-person meetings will continue to be an option as well.
Summer efforts to keep students on track for the upcoming school year have been successful as well. So far, 884 students across all grade levels have participated in summer learning opportunities, according to Dr. Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for curriculum and education in Talbot County. That number will continue to rise over the last few weeks of summer learning, she said.
This summer, elementary-aged students have been able to participate in project-based, interdisciplinary-themed units that tie in reading, writing, math and speech skills. Opportunities for middle schoolers focus on ensuring they will reach appropriate standards. For high schoolers, the emphasis is on credit recovery courses and making sure teachers are available for in-person assistance instead of students doing self-paced instruction.
The first day of school for Talbot County Public Schools students is August 30.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
