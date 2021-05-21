EASTON — The Talbot County Health Department is telling unvaccinated residents and visitors to keep wearing masks even though state COVID face covering orders have been lifted.
Talbot County Health Office Dr. Maria Maguire said Friday that the unvaccinated should keep taking coronavirus precautions — including wearing masks despite the lack of government orders.
“Those who are not fully vaccinated, including people who are partially vaccinated and not yet two weeks past their final vaccine shot, still need to wear a mask in many settings,” Maguire said in a statement. “Where there are other unvaccinated people around, whether that be indoors, at outdoor gatherings, at live performances, festivals, or at sporting events, it is imperative you take all precautions to ensure the safety of both yourselves and others.”
Maryland, Delaware and other states have lifted their government mask mandates for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The town of St. Michaels has also lifted its local mask ordinance — which required masks outdoors — after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan eased the state's pandemic orders.
State and federal COVID mandates still require masks be worn on public transportation as well in educational, child care and health care settings.
County officials said fully vaccinated residents and visitors may also choose to keep wearing masks “because they feel more comfortable or continue to be cautious of their own personal risks, such as those who are immunocompromised.”
The county reports that, as of May 21, 49% of Talbot County residents are not fully vaccinated, Maguire is urging those residents to wear masks and to get shots.
Individual businesses, workplaces and venues can still require customers and staff to wear masks though their private sector enforcement and logistics can create logistical, legal and customer service hazards.
Talbot officials continue to press residents to get COVID vaccinations with demand for shots slowing and some disparate communities still hesitant to get vaccinated.
“Widespread vaccination is the best and fastest way to end the pandemic and return toward a normal life,” Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan said. “We are gaining ground on the race between vaccination and new variants of this virus. Getting as many people vaccinated will allow us to enjoy our summer together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.