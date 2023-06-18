EASTON — With legal use of cannabis starting July 1 in Maryland, Talbot County and its municipalities are discussing zoning for those businesses with many establishing moratoriums providing more time for zoning discussions.
While no cannabis facilities currently exist in Talbot County, and local planning officials said they have not yet been approached by businesses expressing interest in setting up in the area, the changes to local zoning are crucial to prepare for the future.
Four members of the Talbot County Council introduced a nine-month moratorium on processing, review and approval of applications, site plans and permits for businesses hoping to grow, process or sell cannabis within county limits.
The county does not currently have any regulations in place for non-medical adult-use cannabis, according to Patrick Thomas, the county’s attorney. The nine-month moratorium would allow the county time to establish zoning requirements and other cannabis-related regulations.
Council member Keasha Haythe expressed support for the moratorium, which was introduced at the June 13 meeting.
“..all the counties have to really get up to speed in regards to the cannabis legislation, and I don’t think any county is ready right now for this to take effect July 1, so I think this is a step in the right direction so that we can prepare accordingly,” she said.
Lynn Mielke, the council member who requested the resolution, echoed Haythe’s comments, emphasizing the need to be on the same page and ensure correct and safe regulations for the public.
Council Vice President Pete Lesher, the only council member who did not introduce the proposed resolution, acknowledged the county’s need to enact the appropriate zoning changes, but wondered if the nine-month period was excessive.
“It seems to me that we have time to accomplish this with or without the moratorium,” he said.
A public hearing on the county’s moratorium is set for the Tuesday, July 11, meeting.
The towns of St. Michaels and Oxford have already enacted moratoriums on cannabis businesses looking to sell or produce recreational cannabis within the town limits to allow time to review current zoning laws. The St. Michaels moratorium, approved in late January, lasts for 12 months. Oxford’s moratorium, which passed in early May, lasts for nine months.
Trappe’s town council introduced a similar nine-month moratorium at its June 7 meeting.
Unlike the county and other towns, Easton has not introduced a moratorium on cannabis businesses, but discussions during the June 15 town planning commission meeting on the possible zoning requirements indicate that a moratorium may not be necessary.
The town’s current zoning ordinance already contains definitions and permitted zoning districts for medical cannabis dispensaries and growing and processing facilities, but doesn’t yet contain language or supplemental standards for recreational facilities.
Licenses for on-site consumption facilities — places where individuals can smoke cannabis outdoors, vape it or consume it — are included in the new law. However, the decision to allow on-site consumption facilities is up to the town.
“We could prohibit it or permit it as long as we have standards, zoning and planning standards, for the on-site consumption establishment,” said Miguel Salinas, the town’s director of planning and zoning.
Planning commission member Victoria McAndrews raised concerns about allowing on-site consumption facilities, comparing the allowance of residents to smoke cannabis and then drive home to drinking and driving.
“It’s legal, you can buy it, but doesn’t mean we have to provide a place for somebody to sample it before they get back in their car,” she said.
In response to a question on specific locations for such facilities, Salinas emphasized that the town can’t establish zoning requirements that “unduly burden” cannabis businesses. Required distances from schools, child care centers, playgrounds, libraries and public parks are specified in the new legislation.
Roughly two-thirds of state voters approved the referendum legalizing adult use of recreational cannabis in the November 2022 general election. About 61% of Talbot County residents who chose to vote on the referendum approved legalization.
The Maryland General Assembly established the regulatory framework for the adult cannabis market in April, and the bills were signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore in early May.
Beginning July 1, adults over the age of 21 can purchase and use cannabis from licensed dispensaries. Under the new laws, adults can possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and grow two cannabis plants at home, provided the plants are out of public view.
Existing medical dispensaries that are already licensed sell recreational cannabis are the only places adults can purchase from in Maryland for the remainder of the year. There are only two such dispensaries in the Mid-Shore region: Sunburst Pharm in Cambridge and Ash + Ember in Centreville.
However, a number of new recreational cannabis businesses — including growers, processors and dispensaries — will receive licenses to operate in January.
Town Attorney Sharon VanEmburgh said the planning commission should look at limitations on growing operations, specifically if the town wants to only permit indoor growing. Centreville has a “huge odor complaint issue” due to the outdoor growing, she said.
“Within a municipality, everything is so tight and close, that maybe that’s a better use when they’re more spread out in the county; it’s an (agricultural) use,” she said.
