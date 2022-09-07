EASTON — The Talbot County Women’s Club recently gathered donations and school supplies to give to 40 students in need at Easton Middle School. In addition to school supplies, club members donated earbuds with colorful carrying cases. Women’s Club director Patricia Early said the goal was to help those who can’t help themselves.
“What we do is we donate to certain schools for the children who are in need. We’ve started out with Easton Middle School. The counselor identifies the homeless children in sixth grade. Then we supply what they want us to supply. This year we’re not doing backpacks because they wanted earbuds, so we have earbuds and the little cases they put the earbuds in,” Early said.
Early is very familiar with the school and helping children in need.
“I taught here for 30 years, and I feel really good about giving back. I have grandkids now, and they’re going to school and looking at them being so happy going to school and having their supplies. This, to me, is what it’s all about. Having a smile on a kid’s face,” Early said.
School Counselor Kindal Kimball said the donations are very appreciated.
“I think it’s very kind and very generous. I know they fundraise and campaign all year long in order to make this happen,” Kimball said.
Natalie Slater is president of the board for the Talbot County Women’s Club.
“The event today is a presentation of school supplies to Easton Middle School. There have been students, that these supplies will go to, that the counselors have identified as in need, so we know our supplies will go directly to them,” Slater said.
Slater said she enjoys working to help get kids the supplies they need.
“I feel great. I feel really good to help the community, and one thing with our board is if you ask and say there is a need, then they show up and they give it time. So if I put out an email when they need more local paper, then it’s overwhelming, the response. The club members are very generous,” said Slater.
Early said the club got a very good deal on school supplies and earbuds from Staples.
“The supplies came from Staples, who gave us big discounts, and they also donated some of the supplies. Also we got earbuds for the kids, and they gave us half price. So Staples has been wonderful for three years now,” Early said.
