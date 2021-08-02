EASTON — The Talbot Democratic Women’s Club celebrated the achievements of its retiring founder, who stepped down on Saturday after 14 years of work to establish a stronger Democrat presence in Talbot County, including by helping to flip the county blue in the 2020 presidential election.
President Joe Biden narrowly carried Talbot County over former President Donald Trump — a first for a Democrat since 1964.
Joyce Scharch, who founded the club in 2007, officially stepped down and passed the torch to Lynne McGrath at the July 31 weekend meeting.
McGrath is currently on the board of directors for a biopharmaceutical company, Alzamend Neuro. She is a member of both the Talbot County Democratic Forum and Talbot County Democratic Central Committee.
The new president said her priorities as the club’s new leader would be to vote out the three Talbot County Council members who voted to keep the controversial Talbot Boys Confederate statue in front of the courthouse lawn — and to replace U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the Republican U.S. Congressman representing District 1 and the Eastern Shore.
“Over the last five years, with a president and a congressional representative and a majority of county council members that have spoken out in a way that is the antithesis of my values, it was time for me to turn to action,” McGrath said. “Many hands working on issues of social and economic justice and women’s issues can make a change. The 2020 election proved that Democrats can deliver. Now, we need to step up even more.”
The Talbot Democratic Women’s Club grew from a handful of members to nearly 100 under Scharch’s leadership. The club will be moving along without her guidance for the first time, but Scharch said she wished to step down to let in new blood.
“You’re in very good hands,” she assured members of McGrath.
The former president — who jokes that she is known as “that Democrat woman” in Talbot County — was given a farewell by roughly a dozen members in attendance. She was honored for not only creating the club, but for her grassroots efforts to get Democrats and independents out to vote.
Scharch was also cited for her organization’s charity, such as its annual scholarship awards to high-school students. Two 2021 high-school graduates were awarded with scholarship grants at the ceremony.
The Maryland Democratic Party in the General Assembly honored Scharch for her years of efforts to increase blue turnout, awarding her a citation handed to her personally from Sheree Sample-Hughes, the speaker pro tempore.
Scharch was also honored by representatives from U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Maryland Democrats, who said the club founder helped create pockets of voting Democrats on the Eastern Shore.
“Your leadership has made an enormous impact, and I’m pleased to add my voice to those lauding you for what you have done,” said Kim Kratovil, a representative for Cardin. “Thanks to your vision, Talbot County has an organization that is an important force in educating, connecting and encouraging women to become more fully involved in the democratic process.”
Heather Mizeur, who served in the House of Delegates, and wants to unseat Harris in the 2022 midterm elections, also applauded Scharch for growing the club from its infancy to triple-digit membership numbers.
“It takes a while to build momentum, to spread the word, to have belief, to trust and know what we can do, and that our values are those that resonate with our neighbors and our friends,” she told Scharch. “You set the course for helping us to do that.”
Mizeur is officially backed by the women’s club, which will support the candidate in the upcoming election against Harris, a conservative incumbent who has held the District 1 seat for the past 12 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.