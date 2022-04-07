Talbot Democrats open headquarters, welcome candidates

EASTON — Talbot County Democrats celebrated the opening of their new headquarters at 316 East Dover Street on Friday, April 1. The evening included food and fellowship, followed by Talbot County Democratic Central Committee President Patrick Firth’s introduction of Talbot County Council candidates Michele Dappert, Phil Jackson and Jim Bruce, House of Delegates candidate Susan Delean-Botkin and congressional candidate Dave Harden.
Michele Dappert of Easton spoke to education and economic opportunity needs that include broadband access for all of Talbot County. Phil Jackson, a resident of Wye Mills, provided leadership during his community’s resolution of spray wastewater treatment challenges and is now looking forward to serving as a Talbot County Council member to assist in planning for growth and prosperity. Jim Bruce of St. Michaels spoke to both his experience in business and community affairs and concerns for the community that have prompted him to seek a seat on the Talbot County Council.
Susan Delean-Botkin, a nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine in Easton and president of Talbot County’s Board of Education, is calling upon her experience as a health care provider and leader in education to promote a positive future for residents in District 37B as a member of the House of Delegates.
Congressional candidate Dave Harden is hopeful that his experience both serving here in Maryland and addressing complex foreign policy crises abroad will serve citizens well in the polarized environment the community is experiencing today.
The opening of the Democratic headquarters was also a hopeful day for the Talbot County Democratic Forum, having donated $2,675 to the International Committee of the Red Cross, one of the few humanitarian organizations able to cross frontlines to deliver life-saving supplies to the people of Ukraine.
All will be welcomed at the new headquarters once regular hours are established.
