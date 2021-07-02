EASTON — The Talbot County Democratic Central Committee is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy for a male committee member.
“Due to the gender-balance requirements, a male applicant will be selected for this vacancy,” the local Democratic Party group said in an announcement.
The local central committee consists of ten members, evenly divided between women and men.
The opening comes due to the resignation of committee member Abe Kruger to attend law school. An appointment will be made to fill the rest of his term through the November 2022 election.
Applicants must be a registered Democrat, reside in Talbot County, and be available to take part in state and local party activities. Those interested in being considered should submit a letter of interest and a resume or completed application form. The deadline to apply is July 9. Apply by email via office@talbotdems.org or by mail to P.O. Box 81, Easton, MD 21601.
President Joe Biden narrowly carried Talbot County in the 2020 White House race against former President Donald Trump. Trump carried the Eastern Shore but Biden was the first Democrat to carry Talbot County since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
