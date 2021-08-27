EASTON — Corporal Vernon Cephas of Easton was recently honored as the 2020 Employee of the Year for the Talbot County Department of Corrections.
Cephas has been employed with the department since December 2016 and is presently assigned to the Transportation Unit. He has received specialized training supporting the safe and secure transport of high-risk inmates.
“Transportation officers always represent their home department when transporting inmates to other counties and in the case of Corporal Cephas, he is certainly well thought of. Because of his professionalism in interacting with the courts and our law enforcement partners, they routinely request his presence when an issue requires resolution. His fellow officers also enjoy working with him,” said Terry Kokolis, director of the Talbot County Department of Corrections.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he has remained steadfast, consistently showing up for work and even though transport assignments were at an all-time low, he was always prepared to complete all duties assigned to him.”
Additional reasons Cephas was recognized include his daily positive influence on the environment shared by staff, visitors and the inmate population and his willingness to professionally engage in any routine assignments or special projects to ensure the overall safety of the facility, Kokolis added.
“We are thrilled to be able to honor Cpl. Cephas, who has gone above and beyond his daily job responsibilities during the pandemic. His commitment to his profession is noteworthy and his recognition is well deserved. He is an example of a local citizen who has stepped up to give back to his community through government service and should be applauded for that,” said Frank Divilio, Talbot County Council member.
Cephas has many hobbies and while enjoying leisure time, he prefers the company of his many friends. He also has an avid passion for writing, authoring works of fiction that he hopes to have published one day.
