The Talbot County Department of Planning and Zoning, which includes permits and inspections, will require land development permit and license applications to be submitted electronically beginning Monday, March 7.
Applications will be submitted through the Talbot County website www.talbotcountymd.gov by selecting the “OpenGov Online Permitting” link on the Offices of Planning and Zoning or Permits and Inspections dropdown menus or by directly going to the portal at https://talbotcomd.viewpointcloud.com/. The Office of Permits and Inspections will accept building, gas, plumbing, fuel gas, electrical, and HVACR permit applications electronically through the portal. The Office of Planning and Zoning will accept land development applications through the portal, including site plans, subdivisions, special exceptions, and variances. Applicants simply go to the portal and sign up with their email address, then apply for the permit or permits they need.
Although applicants cannot submit their online applications until March 7, the County encourages citizens, contractors, engineers, architects and others to register and create a customer profile prior to that date.
Applicants requiring assistance in registering a customer account can schedule an appointment with the either office.
The department’s online permitting portal simplifies the permitting process, improves customer experience and reduces the need for in-person visits. The paperless application system offers remote application submission with online payment options, 24/7 direct access to track the progress of applications, schedule inspections, upload post-submission documents, and communicate with staff. In addition, updates can be received on permits and other requests after they are submitted. Permits will also be issued digitally.
The conversion to an online permitting system is consistent with the Department’s ongoing strategic planning efforts centered on innovation, efficiency, and transparency.
Clay Stamp, county manager, stated, “As part of our commitment to focus on People, Projects and Processes, the transition to the OpenGov platform for land development and permit applications is a step toward efforts to improving customer service and streamlining our processes.”
For more information, please contact the Office of Permits and Inspections at 410-770-6840 or the Office of Planning and Zoning at 410-770-8030.
