Talbot DES updating hazard mitigation plan

EASTON — Talbot County is in the process of updating its 2017 Hazard Mitigation and Community Resilience Plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires hazard mitigation plans to be updated every five years.
Hazard Mitigation is sustained action taken to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to life and property from hazards. Resilience is the capacity of individuals, communities, businesses, institutions, and governments to adapt to changing conditions and to prepare for, withstand, and rapidly recover from disruptions to everyday life, such as hazard events.
Talbot County’s Department of Emergency Services is the lead agency for this plan update effort. The Department of Emergency Services is seeking input via a public survey. This survey is being used to collect your insight and perspective on natural hazards identified within the plan.
The survey is available to complete on the project’s website, www.talbothazardplan.org, or by direct link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/K6ZZ9HS.
