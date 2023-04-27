EASTON — Three Talbot County Destination Imagination Teams will travel to Kansas City, Mo., to participate in the Global Finals in May. The teams are managed by volunteers and are seeking community support to help cover the costs, which include a $5,500 registration fee per team and travel and lodging expenses. Their fundraising efforts have included donations from other community organizations, corporate sponsorships, and participation in pit beef sales, bake sales and other events.
The teams compete at DI tournaments where they present their Team Challenge solutions for feedback and scores. Each Team’s scores from their Team Challenge are then ranked against others solving the same Challenge in their level. Top placing teams are invited to the next tournament in their Affiliate or to DI’s Global Finals, whichever comes next. A total of 62 students participated in DI this year.
Three Talbot County teams placed second at the Maryland State Tournament and will advance to Globals.
The Easton Middle School team is the “EMS DI Squids,” consisting of Reagen Cain, Maddie Biringer, Violet Masone, Emme Aleman and Alden Gibbons-Neff, all current seventh graders. Their team manager is Kim Gibbons-Neff. The team chose the Fine Arts Challenge this year. They had to create a flipped tale inspired by a well-known story but include a new character. The team had to use literary devices and theatrical techniques in their solution as well as design and build a piece of scenery that goes through a scenery “flip.”
St. Michaels Middle High School DI Team is “DI Juju on dat Beat,” made up of Kendra Sauter, Shea Gunshenan, Sloane Gunshenan, Sophia Smith, Wyatt Genrich and Braden Royer. Team manager is Melanie Sauter. The team chose the Service Learning Challenge where they had to identify, design, carry out and evaluate a project addressing a real need in the community. They had to create and present a suspenseful story about a high-stakes situation and include a slow-motion scene in their presentation.
The St. Michaels High School DI team is “SMhS DI & the Six Saints,” consisting of Miles Fox, Tyler Murphy, Ryley Beers, Brody McDaniel, Ethan Royer and Sebastian Cornish, all in ninth grade. Team managers are Kim Beers and Megan McDaniel. They came up with a solution to the Fine Arts Challenge called “Flip the Script.” Their flipped tale was inspired by Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and a couple of disgruntled Oompa-Loompas.
According to the organization’s website, “The Destination Imagination global community is united by a core belief that when students have the freedom to grow and collaborate without boundaries, their confidence explodes and the world opens up to them in new ways. We enable this transformation by providing challenges rooted in STEAM subjects that inspire unique solutions through the use of the creative process. Through STEAM challenges and teamwork, DI participants learn the 21st Century skills necessary to become lifelong problem solvers who are inspired to innovate and create solutions to real-world challenges quickly and collaboratively.”
“With the cost of Globals being what it is, we can only afford to send our second place teams even though others qualified,” said DI coordinator Sharon Rieck. “Some of our students would not have the opportunity to be exposed to a worldwide event otherwise or may never have the opportunity to meet and interact with children from other countries.
“The Global Finals experience can provide them with a reason to learn about other cultures they may have discussed in a classroom setting. The teamwork and collaboration skills learned through DI may only be touched upon in the classroom but are brought home in full force through our project.”
Anyone who would like to support the Talbot County DI Teams may contact Kim Gibbons-Neff at kneff@talbotschools.org for the Easton Middle School team and/or Sharon Rieck at hsr596@me.com for the St. Michaels teams.
