EASTON — Three Talbot County Destination Imagination Teams will travel to Kansas City, Mo., to participate in the Global Finals in May. The teams are managed by volunteers and are seeking community support to help cover the costs, which include a $5,500 registration fee per team and travel and lodging expenses. Their fundraising efforts have included donations from other community organizations, corporate sponsorships, and participation in pit beef sales, bake sales and other events.


