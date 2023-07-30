EASTON — Talbot’s county government and public schools are joining forces on a new program intended to help students prepare for the workforce and to potentially help the county with recruiting quality candidates for vital public service roles.
On July 26, Talbot County Department of Emergency Services sat down with Talbot County Public Schools student, Geovanni “Geo” Greaves, to sign paperwork to make him the very first county-employed apprentice in the Talbot County Youth Apprenticeship program through TCPS and the Maryland Department of Labor.
According to TCPS, Maryland’s Apprenticeship and Training Program is a partnership with local employers and school districts that allows students to “earn while they learn.” Juniors and seniors are eligible to work in career-track occupations while provided fair compensation. Businesses can hire and mentor future employees by developing the in-demand skills needed for their industries.
Geo, a rising senior at St. Michaels Middle High School, had expressed interest in a career in Emergency Services. Danielle Haley, apprenticeship coordinator for TCPS, was able to connect him to the emergency services program at the county.
In this apprenticeship, students will get hands-on training in three different disciplines: Emergency Medical Services, Dispatch and Emergency Management. Upon completion, students can earn four high school credits, and be on track to become a licensed EMT. The students will be paid a fair wage for their time.
“This signing represents an important investment in the future of Talbot County and our employee pipeline, and hopefully is one of many,” said Talbot County Director of Administrative Services Donna Pardieu. “We are optimistic that students will be able to join the program, explore career opportunities like emergency services at the county level, and get hands-on training that will make them more marketable and ready to hire when they graduate.”
The program requires that Eligible Employers hire Apprenticeship Maryland participants in eligible career track occupations related to in-demand industries including manufacturing, science, technology, engineering and math, and provide paid compensation. Talbot County government was approved as an eligible employer after extensive work with TCPS and Administrative Services to develop the career and educational goals, and meet the requirements to become an official apprenticeship.
“Nationwide, apprenticeships have been proven to reduce turnover costs and increase employee retention,” said Director of Emergency Services Brian LeCates. “We are hopeful that this program will allow us to recruit students who, through instruction and mentorship, will develop into highly skilled workers that will choose to serve our community.”
For more information about Career Opportunities at Talbot County, contact Administrative Services at 410-770-8012. To learn more about the Talbot County Youth Apprenticeship Program or how to become an eligible employer in Talbot County, reach out to Danielle Haley, Apprenticeship Coordinator at Talbot County Public Schools at Danielle.haley@talbotschools.org or by phone at 410-822-0330.
