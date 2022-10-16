Talbot EMS introduces ultrasound on county ambulances

From left: Brian LeCates, director of Talbot County EMS; Matt Watkins, division chief of Talbot County EMS; and Wayne Dyott, president of the Talbot Paramedic Foundation. Talbot County EMS Division has a new tool in its toolbox – an ultrasound machine on each of the ambulances in its fleet.

Talbot EMS introduces ultrasound on county ambulances

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Talbot County Emergency Services, Emergency Medical Services Division, has a new tool in its toolbox – an ultrasound machine on each of the ambulances in its fleet. Talbot EMS approached the Talbot Paramedic Foundation about supporting this new and exciting pilot project for the state of Maryland, and they agreed. Talbot County paramedics started using the technology in the field in the summer of 2022.

