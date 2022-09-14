EASTON — Talbot County first responders gathered to hold a public safety fair on Saturday, Sept. 10. First Responder Day featured a food truck and several tents for the public to learn more about what local fire, rescue, paramedic and police workers do. Easton paramedic Casey Everngam said the fundraiser, held on the grounds of the Easton VFW, was also about thanking the community.

