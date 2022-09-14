Public safety officials at First Responder Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from left: Joey Schinault, Lindsay Sarno, Richard Bobitka, Casey Everngam, Debbie Chase, Ray Morris, Erin Davidson, Nicholas Everngam and Gordon Lee.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Family fun ensues Saturday, Sept. 10 at First Responder Day with a bounce house.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Easton special police officers Jason Dyott and Kyle Hardy at the Talbot County First Responder Day Saturday, Sept. 10.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
P.F.C. Anthony Cullings, K-9 officer, and his K-9 Dietz perform during one of the demonstrations at First Responder Day on Saturday, Sept. 10.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
During a “stop the bleed” demo at First Responder Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, Rachael Cox, a CPR coordinator, demonstrates how to stop bleeding on Matt Watkins, EMS division chief for Talbot County.
EASTON — Talbot County first responders gathered to hold a public safety fair on Saturday, Sept. 10. First Responder Day featured a food truck and several tents for the public to learn more about what local fire, rescue, paramedic and police workers do. Easton paramedic Casey Everngam said the fundraiser, held on the grounds of the Easton VFW, was also about thanking the community.
“We wanted to throw together an event to kind of give back to the community and say ‘thanks’ and also allow the community to come out and meet and greet us. That way, if you have an emergency and you see a familiar face, you’ll feel a little more comfortable in your emergency situation,” Everngam said.
Public safety officials especially were grateful to the public from when COVID-19 struck and local communities were briskly thrown into a pandemic.
“This again is a big thank you for our community members for supporting us and having our backs and keeping an eye out for us. Especially during the pandemic, they were always there for us and very supportive of us. They gave back to us and they showed thanks. This is our way of saying thank you back,” Everngam said.
Public safety officials are looking to host First Responder Day on an annual basis.
“Hopefully this is our first annual with more to follow. This is an event hosted by the public safety professionals of Talbot County as well as the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18, which represents the Easton Police Department, Talbot County Sheriff’s office, St. Michaels Police Department, Oxford Police Department and any of your local law enforcement as well as your local paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers,” Everngam said.
Tours and demonstrations were also part of the event.
“We are hosting this event today to give some live demos, give an ambulance tour or a fire truck tour, kind of letting the people know what we do because a lot of people don’t know what we do. They just see us with lights and sirens and we wanted to give them a behind the scenes look today,” Everngam said.
The event also featured a dog handler and a Maryland State Police helicopter landing with tours.
“They are going to be doing a canine demo. Earlier this morning, we had Trooper Six land from Maryland State Police. They were here doing a demo as well. They were able to take off. We have a CPR and AED demo that we are doing with live CPR. We have a ‘stop the bleed’ demo where you can learn how to stop and control any bleeding,” Everngam said.
Joey Schinault, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18, said the public safety fair was also a fundraiser.
“The event is a fundraiser and more so than a fundraiser, it is an event for all of our local EMS, fire and police to engage with the community because Talbot FOP backs all sorts of community engagements when it comes to police and the community we work for,” Schinault said.
The fundraising benefits local nonprofits.
“The FOP does a lot of donating money back to all sorts of local community events, whether its Talbot Goes Purple or the D.A.R.E. program. We donate a lot to local sports teams. Pretty much anything local that has a positive influence on the community,” Schinault said.
First Responder Day featured family events for kids of all ages.
“We’ve got all sorts of things for kids. We got the bounce house, we have face painting, Easton Volunteer Fire Department pulled out their trailer with all sorts of smoke stuff in it. I think every booth has something to give away,” Schinault said.
The purpose of the event is to build community relations for the longterm while having fun at the same time.
“We just want everybody to work together to make Talbot County the best environment for everyone to live in, and for kids to grow up in, and for police, fire and EMS to do their jobs and do them confidently to better our community,” Schinault said.
