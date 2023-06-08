EASTON — Government officials and community leaders joined together on a hazy Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the hard work of Talbot County police, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel at the third annual First Responders Celebration.
Held at the Service Memorial at the corner of Dover and West streets, the annual celebration is hosted by Paul and Joanne Prager of Bluepoint Hospitality to thank Talbot’s first responders.
This year, 613 first responders — including Maryland state troopers serving at the Easton barrack, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office deputies, local police officers, emergency medical services personnel and firefighters at all seven of Talbot County’s volunteer fire departments — each received a $100 Bluepoint Hospitality gift card.
The gift cards are good during June. Additionally, other local restaurants and businesses will offer special deals to first responders throughout the month.
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a special guest at Wednesday’s celebration, spoke as both as an elected official and a Marylander, thanking the Pragers for their celebration.
She reflected on the importance of first responders, especially in a “constantly changing and sometimes frightening world.”
“You as first responders, you know the risks, you have loved ones at home, but you’ve chosen to go in to this public service because you love your communities, and you feel compelled to this work, be it as full-time employment or as volunteers,” she said. “I think engaging in this kind of public service is really special, and I’ll tell you that as the state’s elected CFO, our economy and our society would not function without Marylanders who are willing to make the independent decision to go into this line of work or take time out of their lives to choose to volunteer as firefighters, EMT workers, in all of our areas.”
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble said it was meaningful to see the community rally to honor the first responders and to receive the gift cards from the Prager family.
“They don’t ask for anything,” he said, adding that even “a simple thank you” is appreciated by the county’s numerous first responders when out and about in the community, especially by the younger first responders.
“Just that encouragement, and days like today, really make it so meaningful to be in this business,” Gamble said.
In his remarks to the crowd, Prager focused on the importance of service, safety and security in the community.
“When I think about Talbot County and why Joanne and I wanted to make this our home, we focused on three pillars to our towns and communities: education, medical care and the men and women we’re here to honor today: our first responders,” he said.
Prager emphasized the need for a new regional medical center, assuring Lierman that he and his wife, along with the hospital corporation and other generous community members, would put in the time and money to bring the new hospital to Easton.
He then turned his attention to the celebration’s honorees.
“You, and you alone, provide a sense of safety and security, kindness and reasoned judgment — often during the most stressful and irrational times — and genuine emotional and physical care to those in need in our community,” he said of the first responders. “It is a thankless job, often a dangerous job, and one cannot imagine the sleepless nights you must suffer after the things you have seen. So thank you, and know we mean it. I mean it.”
