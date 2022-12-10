EASTON — Talbot County Free Library announces that applications for authors and illustrators for the eighth annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival will officially open on Saturday, December 10th.
Interested authors and illustrators must complete and return their applications either via email or by mail. The deadline for submissions is on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
The audience will be Pre-K through 8th graders. The upcoming Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. It also coincides with the summer reading program, which runs from June 1 through August 9.
“The theme for the next Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival will be All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora (Kindness/Friendship/Unity),” said Scotti Oliver, Talbot County Free Library Assistant Director. “We are looking forward to having fresh new voices to the festival as well as an exciting upcoming Summer Reading program for all ages, so stay tuned.”
Twenty-five authors/illustrators will be approved, and all will be notified. The Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival committee will accept traditional books only, not self-published books. As specified, authors with new, available books will be given preference.
“We aim to have a mix of new authors who have not been at CCBF before as well as popular authors who have new books to offer,” said Timothy Young, Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival Co-Founder. “As stated in the application, we aim to have diversity in our choices so that it reflects the community here in Talbot County.”
Email applications and attachments to: authors@ccbookfest.net or mail applications to:
Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival
Attn: Laura Powell
Talbot County Free Library
100 W. Dover St.
Easton, MD 21601
You can also access the application at http://bit.ly/3F4dPqR. For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call (410) 822-1626.
