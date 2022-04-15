EASTON — Talbot County Free Library welcomes the community to provide input for the new three-year strategic plan by taking a survey and participating in an upcoming focus group meeting.
The strategic planning process will examine what the Talbot County Free Library needs to focus on to serve the evolving needs of residents. The first Strategic Plan Focus Group will aim to get feedback from teens (ages 12-18) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Talbot County Free Library’s St. Michaels Branch.
This event will give teens a chance to earn service-learning hours and help the Talbot County Free Library. Participants will answer questions in a small discussion group and provide their thoughts and opinions about library services for teens. Teens are encouraged to bring their service-learning papers. Free pizza will be provided.
“During each focus group session, we’ll ask participants about their needs and thoughts about what the library can do for them and how the library can better reach and support all of our residents,” said Dana Newman, library director.
Another Strategic Plan Focus Group will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at the St. Michaels Branch. This focus group invites community members of all ages to answer questions designed to help the library plan for future services, and the upcoming expansion of the St. Michaels library.
Another focus group will be held from 6 to 7:30 pm. on Thursday, May 5, at the Easton Branch. The library will also hold a focus group from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center.
A teen focus group is being planned for the Easton area, and it is highly encouraged for everyone to check the library’s website for more information.
Refreshments will be served at all of the focus groups sessions.
“From the feedback we receive, we hope to find ways in which the Library can more effectively serve both individuals and the community,” Newman said.
Talbot County Free Library not only encourages the public to participate in the focus groups, but also with the Strategic Planning Survey. The survey will be on the library’s website until Tuesday, April 19.
Talbot County Free Library encourages those who take the survey to share their insights about community needs the library could help meet. The library also wants to know what services and programs patrons want to see in the future.
“Library staff hopes the entire community will participate in the survey and let us know what they want to see at the library,” Newman said.
For more information, call 410-822-1626 or visit www.tcfl.org. No registration is needed for the focus groups.
