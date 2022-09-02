EASTON — Hope for fighting addiction and promoting recovery without stigma were the themes of Wednesday’s second annual Festival of Hope. The festival took place on the grounds of the sheriff’s office in Easton.
There were tents with information for services with addiction help. For families, there was a bounce house, face painting and cotton candy. Food at a barbecue food truck and drinks were also available. Live music was provided as well by the Christ Church in Easton band Alive @ 5.
Deborah Davis, grants program specialist for the Maryland Opioid Operational Control Center, read a proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan on the event stage.
“One life lost to preventable overdose is one too many. The stigma associated with addiction must be addressed so that no one feels shame or disgrace over a drug overdose, drug treatment or recovery,” Davis said.
Another theme of the event was “Talbot Goes Purple” and many people were decked out in purple gear. Lights will shine purple throughout the month of September in and around Easton. The event, held on Aug. 31, fell on the same date as International Overdose Awareness Day.
Bruce Strazza, director of video ministries at Christ Church in Easton, said today’s drugs can be fatal.
“We have to get to our younger people. We have to get them the information they need, that you can die immediately from one of these fake drugs that you buy on the internet, get from your friend or out of a medicine cabinet. It’s in our middle schools and in our high schools, and we have to get the message going between parents and children, teachers and children, police and children, that you just can’t start,” Strazza said.
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble volunteered to be in the carnival dunking booth at the festival. He said fighting addiction is very important for the community.
“This is very important because probably 80% of our crime in our community is committed by people who are suffering from addiction. So the more people that we can help to get out of that life, and the more people we can prevent from going into that life, the lower our crime is going to be,” Gamble said.
Cathy Bowrey, vice president of Mid-Shore Restoring HOPE in Women, one of three sponsors of the event, said eradicating the stigma with addiction is key to recovery.
“We are here to bring awareness and to hopefully get rid of this stigma that we have against addiction. We are one of the highest counties with overdose. We also have a lot of people that are at this point, trying to get into recovery and there’s just not enough resources,” Bowrey said.
Chuck Callahan, Talbot County Council president, was at the festival and spoke highly of Sheriff Gamble for the work he did setting up the event.
“Sheriff Joe Gamble has done a great job in the last six years putting all this together. So we commend him and all the other people involved. We’re here to help,” Callahan said.
Clay Stamp, Talbot County manager, said he was happy with all the resources available at the event for people in need of services.
“This is an opportunity that our sheriff kicked off several years ago to pull the community together around a very difficult subject of people who have gotten caught up in addiction and to rally resources together to support people who are battling addiction,” Stamp said.
Kelly Simonsen, Easton Utilities' marketing and communications manager, said the utility company has transformed many lights in town into purple light and the lights will remain purple for the month of September.
“Easton Utilities thought the best way to bring awareness to Talbot Goes Purple was to literally make the town of Easton purple, which we have done for six years now. It is a way to literally 'shine a light' on the important message Sheriff Gamble and Tidewater Rotary want to share about the epidemic,” Simonsen said.
The festival was sponsored by Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble, Christ Church in Easton and Mid-Shore Restoring HOPE in Women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.