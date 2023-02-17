EASTON — Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Maria Maguire provided a broad overview of Talbot County’s demographics and spoke about ongoing health concerns to the County Council Tuesday evening.
Maguire’s presentation to the Talbot County Council detailed the county’s unique population and health issues, and also delved into public health emergencies affecting the county and state.
About 37,000 people within 16,000 households call Talbot County home. The county is slightly less diverse in its racial and ethnic makeup, though almost 7% of county residents are foreign-born, Maguire said.
The age of Talbot County’s population differs from the rest of the state; 30% of residents are over 65 years old, which is almost double the senior population in the rest of Maryland and across the nation. However, having a higher percentage of senior residents creates different health implications, she said.
Talbot residents’ varied economic backgrounds also affect health within the county. While the county’s average household income of just under $80,000 is slightly lower than the rest of Maryland, which averages $91,000, it has the highest income disparity in the state, Maguire said.
Maguire acknowledged that even though the county has a lot of resources, it also has a “decent needy population.” Talbot’s poverty rate is almost 10% — something that comes as a surprise to many, she said. About 28% of the population is on Medicaid, and 7.4% of county residents don’t have health insurance at all.
Some of Talbot’s metrics are worse than state averages; the county has higher rates of teen smoking and vaping, emergency room visits for asthma and diabetes and excessive drinking.
The county has double the state rate of non-fatal car accidents due to alcohol use, Maguire said. Accidents are the third-leading cause of death in Talbot County as well.
However, some health markers in Talbot County are better than state averages — the county has a slightly higher life expectancy of 79 years, and residents obtain prenatal care, child well checks and child dental care at higher levels than the rest of Maryland.
A longstanding problem affecting Talbot County and the rest of the state is the opioid epidemic. The epidemic is driven by illicit fentanyl and closely related drugs, which are involved in 81% of fatal overdoses. Since 2015, the number of fatal overdoses in Maryland from fentanyl has risen significantly, Maguire said.
Health officials are also seeing contamination of drugs by other sedatives, which are not responsive to Narcan — a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. Emergency medical services personnel and law enforcement officers are having to use multiple doses of Narcan for people who have overdosed, which affects the county’s supply, Maguire said.
Treatment, prevention and harm reduction strategies appear to be helping combat opioid use, especially on the Mid-Shore and in Talbot. Maguire said the number of fatal overdoses in Talbot County declined by 15% between September 2021 and September 2022, and the state saw a 13% decline. Additionally, non-fatal overdoses in Talbot declined by 65% in the same time period, down from 92 in 2021 to 32 in 2022.
As for behavioral health, Maguire lamented the closure of Eastern Shore Psychological Services, a mental health care provider, last fall. The county has seen a “huge increase” in demand for mental health care services over the last 18 to 24 months, she said. However, more providers are entering the county. One will offer substance use and mental health care to adults and children, and another will implement a residential crisis bed service.
The crisis bed service will help keep individuals experiencing mental health episodes out of the emergency rooms and stabilize them, she said. The county is seeing backup in the emergency room when seeking mental health care, and the hospital is unable to send those individuals seeking treatment anywhere.
Maguire concluded her presentation with broad overviews of recent public health emergencies: monkeypox, avian influenza and COVID-19.
COVID cases surged slightly in the winter, but Maguire expects the rates to decrease due to vaccination and immunity from previous infections. The state is seeing fewer than 1,000 new cases per day, and roughly 400 to 500 people are hospitalized with COVID.
The national public health emergency for COVID-19 will end on May 11, which will have several effects on health care locally. Individuals looking to obtain COVID tests may have to pay for testing, depending on insurance. Vaccines will continue to be free until the current federal stockpile runs out, she said.
However, the scaling back of telemedicine flexibility and Medicaid eligibility will have a greater impact on Talbot County residents.
Regulations regarding telemedicine were loosened to allow more people to access health care during the pandemic, and may become more restricted in the future, but overall, Maguire sees telemedicine remaining more available compared to before the pandemic — a good thing for a rural county like Talbot, she said. And with Medicaid’s continuous eligibility period ending and states disenrolling people who are no longer eligible, a significant number of people will be affected.
