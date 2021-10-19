EASTON — This month, the Talbot Historical Society (THS) opened the new “Voices of the African American Experience" exhibit on its museum grounds at 30 South Washington Street.
The “Voices of the African American Experience" exhibit is a permanent exhibit housed in the Mary Jenkins House Talbot County Museum.
The exhibit captures, preserves, and elevates facets of the rich history of the African American population at work, play, worship, home and school in Talbot County. It recognizes the pivotal roles African American churches have played in helping to shape that history, especially in the face of racial oppression, obstruction, and other challenges.
The exhibit, which features maps, panels and pictures, focuses its storytelling around the 1970s. It gives voice to the African American experience primarily through the lens of eleven early African American churches in the county, established during the 1800s and still functioning today, including Asbury United Methodist Church in Easton, Scotts United Methodist Church in Trappe and Waters United Methodist Church in Oxford.
The opening for the exhibit on Oct. 2 featured a live performance of the “Evolution of Gospel Music” created by Leroy and Richard Potter. Performance participants included soloist Lane Morgan, soloist Chris Barnett, the Friends for Christ gospel singing group, and praise dancer Raven Gill.
THS President Richard Trippe also gave a speech to the crowd regarding the historical importance on the opening of the new exhibit.
The exhibit was a project of the THS Board of Directors African American Advisory Committee, chaired by Dr. L. Bradley Baker.
The lead researcher and archivist for the exhibit was Dr. Willie G. Woods. Other committee members included Cathy Hill, Larry Denton, Bob Shannahan, Elinor Cecil, THS General Manager Peggy Morey, and early-on Michael Cone.
Input from a host of community members was received, with primary contributions from more than a dozen members in the community. The exhibit display was designed by Assemble Company’s Patrick Rogan.
The new museum room will be open for public viewing Wednesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
