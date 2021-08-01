EASTON — Talbot Hospice has appointed five new members to its board of directors.
Dina Daly, Cassandra Guy, Rodanthe Hanrahan, Rev. James Nash and Debbie Walsworth began their terms on July 1.
“Our patients, families and staff are grateful to Dina, Cassie, Rodanthe, Fr. Nash and Debbie for sharing their time and expertise to advance the work of Talbot Hospice in our community,” said Sheila Monahan, Talbot Hospice board president. “As we emerge from COVID-19, they will play an instrumental in helping us re-connect with our friends and neighbors across the Mid-Shore and celebrate our 40th anniversary.”
The Board of Directors works closely with Talbot Hospice’s leadership team to provide strategic guidance and support to the organization as it provides compassionate care, comfort and support to patients and their families and caregivers on the Mid-Shore.
Dina Daly recently become the executive director of B.A.A.M. Inc, a nonprofit organization that serves African American boys in the Easton area. She and her husband founded B.A.A.M., as well as a scholarship program for African American males attending a four-year college. Prior to accepting her current position, Daly was the director of the Caroline County Department of Social Services.
Cassandra “Cassie” Guy has worked at Shore United Bank for the past 25 years. She is currently a vice president and compliance officer. She volunteers in local schools with the “Teach Children to Save” initiative, at the His Hope Haven homeless shelter and at Saints Peter and Paul.
Rodanthe Hanrahan enjoyed a career in energy development in the U.S. and China with the AES Corporation. She is an active volunteer in the community, having served many organizations, including The Country School, YMCA of the Chesapeake, Women and Girls Fund and the Academy Art Museum.
Reverend James Nash, V.F., is currently the pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton. He also serves as part-time Catholic chaplain at Nemours Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
Debbie Walsworth joins the board as treasurer and chair of the Finance Committee. Walsworth is the managing partner of the accounting firm BSC Group. She has volunteered with many boards and is currently a community member of Talbot Hospice and a member of Talbot County Economic Development Commission.
Talbot Hospice provides compassionate care, comfort and support for patients and their families and caregivers wherever they call home. Talbot Hospice serves patients facing life-limiting illnesses through hospice and palliative care, as well as its pathways and bereavement programs. Services are available to patients and caregivers regardless of ability to pay.
For more information, visit www.talbothospice.org.
