Cats like Ninja will be benefiting from Talbot Humane’s planned expansion. With new enclosures and more natural light, the improved facilities will be more comfortable for shelter animals and more inviting to potential adopters.
Dogs like Nyla will benefit from Talbot Humane’s planned expansion. With additional green space and expanded medical facilities, shelter animals will have more room to play and top-of-the-line care.
EASTON — 2021 was a significant year for Talbot Humane, a nonprofit that has served the Mid-Shore since 1932. The organization works to ensure the well-being of animals and meet the needs of the community in a variety of ways, from offering spay/neuter assistance and carefully considered adoptions to crafting legislation to improve animal welfare and micro-chipping pets. In November, the shelter acquired land and a building next to its existing premises. The real estate was purchased directly from Saints Peter and Paul Church.
“A much-needed updating and expansion of our facility was something we had been considering for a while, but it hadn’t made it past the back burner,” said Patty Crankshaw-Quimby, Talbot Humane’s executive director. “We were happily surprised by the opportunity that literally fell into our laps. It was the proverbial ‘offer you can’t refuse.’ Saint Peter and Paul approached us to ask if we had any interest in acquiring the real estate. The answer was a resounding ‘yes!’”
The updated and enlarged shelter will be used to enhance Talbot Humane’s efforts on behalf of the animals in their care and beyond. The organization hopes to expand access to its services for members in the community — and perhaps even beyond Talbot County.
“Animals in need know nothing of geographic boundaries,” Crankshaw-Quimby said.
With the land and building now in our possession, we have entered the planning phase of what will be a years-long effort. Early “wish list” brainstorming has already begun.
“A facility with plenty of natural light is key,” Patty said, explaining that this cuts down on the animals’ stress level. Animals flourish when they get a sense of daylight, she said. “Their comfort will be considered at every turn.” She explains that enclosures will no longer be “cages” and chain-link. Well-maintained green spaces will punctuate the campus, offering great play spaces for the animals. Medical facilities will be expanded. Also intended to benefit from the up-to-date shelter will be staffers, volunteers and the public. Colorful, inviting areas for potential adopters to spend time with the animals will be paramount, Crankshaw-Quimby said. Plans will be drawn up with an eye toward maximum efficiency, sustainability and use of technology.
“2022 marks Talbot Humane’s 90th anniversary,” said Talbot Humane Board of Directors President Bridget Horner. “We are thrilled to be entering this banner new year with such a groundbreaking project.”
