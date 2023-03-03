EASTON — In a presentation to the Talbot County Council, Talbot Humane’s Executive Director Patty Crankshaw-Quimby presented the shelter’s 2022 statistics.
The nonprofit animal shelter in Easton works to rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, place animals into homes through adoption, reunite lost pets with owners, reduce pet overpopulation and provide community programs and services to support bonds between humans and animals.
Talbot Humane saw an 18% increase in animal intake last year compared to 2021, Crankshaw-Quimby said. While the shelter is not at pre-COVID numbers, its intervention program is likely the reason for the increase.
In 2022, the shelter had 977 animals enter their direct care. Nearly 800 animals were adopted, reunited with their owners, relocated or transferred to other rescue groups.
Just over 200 pet owners received assistance from the shelter’s “life changing” intervention program, Crankshaw-Quimby said. The program offers assistance with feeding and care to residents in need to help pets stay in their homes and reduce the number of animals entering shelters.
“The number of residents contacting us because of financial hardship, evictions, housing issues or acute medical needs has continued to increase,” she said, noting that higher intake numbers are a trend across the state and the country, but animal shelter leaders are unsure why.
Some animal surrenders are due to behavior issues, which can be attributed to the pandemic not allowing owners to take their pets to training or not being able to socialize their pets properly.
While the shelter has noted an increase in intake, placement of animals through adoption and reunion, along with collaborative work with other rescues, has remained strong, she said.
More than 300 animals were fostered by community members, and over nine tons of pet food were distributed from the shelter at pet pantry events. Community members also put in 8,000 hours of volunteer service to the shelter.
Additionally, Talbot Humane’s spay and neuter program provided services to over 1,200 animals, and about 1,200 animals were microchipped through the shelter as well.
The shelter is receiving $43,595 in grant funds through the Maryland Department of Agriculture to continue its efforts. The funding, which serves Talbot and Dorchester counties, will pay for spaying or neutering for 334 cats and 240 dogs, along with 333 rabies vaccinations. Talbot Humane is matching those funds to provide low cost programs on a sliding scale.
