EASTON — Following a late fall presentation to the Talbot County Council, Talbot Humane’s executive director Patty Crankshaw-Quimby shared a wrap-up of the animal shelter’s positive developments over the last year and into 2022.
Crankshaw-Quimby began by announcing a number of “good news” items from 2021:
- 701 animals were adopted, reunited with owners, relocated, or transferred to other rescue groups.
- 1,230 animals were spayed or neutered.
- 1,300 animals were microchipped.
- 176 owners benefited from the shelter’s retention and intervention program, which provides aid to pet owners who may have needed to surrender pets to the shelter due to difficult circumstances.
- Over 7 tons of food were disbursed to Talbot County residents
- The shelter partnered with CarePacks to extend Talbot Humane’s reach into the community.
- The shelter recorded 9,000 volunteer hours last year.
“It’s a team effort, I just get to lead a great team of people,” she said of 2021’s successes.
Crankshaw-Quimby noted over 10% increases in animal intake for fiscal year 2021 and 2022 — a trend other shelters across the country are seeing as well.
Currently, only 65 animals are in care at Talbot Humane, a number Quimby attributed to the “sweet spot” — the time from late March to late April when the shelter doesn’t have kittens and a lot of adult cats and dogs are placed into adoption.
However, kitten season is starting, Quimby said, sharing that Talbot Humane received 15 kittens this past week. She encouraged the community to consider fostering animals, adding that it’s a great way to teach kids responsibility.
Quimby-Crankshaw also shared that 260 initial animal control calls have been made in fiscal year 2022. The county is down to one animal control officer and is actively searching for a second officer.
For the eighth year in a row, Talbot Humane received a spray-neuter grant from the Department of Agriculture, totaling just over $31,500, she said. The funds will pay for 500 surgeries for dogs and cats free of charge for qualifying owners in Talbot and Dorchester counties.
Talbot Humane is also matching the amount to provide reduced-cost surgeries based on a sliding scale for pet owners who don’t qualify for free surgeries. As of March 31, Talbot Humane had completed 290 surgeries.
In honor of Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week, which occurred April 17 to April 23, Crankshaw-Quimby announced a decrease in animal cruelty in Talbot County following the creation of new regulations over the last few years.
Additionally, with the 90th anniversary of Talbot Humane coming up on Aug. 3, 2022, the shelter is excitedly looking toward the future, she said.
In November 2021, Talbot Humane purchased the property directly next to their current facility in anticipation of building a a state-of-the-art facility for pets, people and wildlife. She plans to keep the public informed of the new facility’s developments over the coming year.
“This is the community’s animal shelter and we want to hear from everyone,” she said.
