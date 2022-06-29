EASTON — The staff and Board of Directors of Talbot Interfaith Shelter recently welcomed Laura Richeson as TIS’ new director of development. Richeson joins TIS just as the organization is celebrating the opening of Evelyn’s Place, a brand new shelter for single men and women.
TIS Executive Director Julie Lowe said she is very excited that Richeson has joined the organization.
“With the opening of Evelyn’s Place, we are significantly expanding our operations,” Lowe said. “This means we will have to raise considerably more money than in years past. We were incredibly fortunate to find Laura, who not only has a wealth of experience in fundraising, but a deep compassion for people. She is a wonderful fit for Talbot Interfaith Shelter and our mission, and we are thrilled to have her on board.”
Richeson has been involved in nonprofit development for 15 years. Most recently, she was the development and marketing associate for Talbot Hospice. There, she played an integral role in raising in excess of $1 million annually. Along with assisting the development and marketing director with fundraising strategy, messaging and donor cultivation, Richeson also spearheaded several events for Hospice, including a wildly successful truck raffle and local favorite, the Hospice Memorial Walk.
For her part, Richeson said she is ecstatic to be leading the development efforts at TIS.
“I can’t express how much it means to be able to help an amazing organization like Talbot Interfaith Shelter raise the funds to carry out such an important mission,” Richeson said. “Every single day, I show up for work and witness lives being changed for the better, including mine. It is truly a blessing to be a part of this special group of people, who are doing such extraordinary work.”
Talbot Interfaith Shelter is a homeless shelter and transitional housing program based in Easton and serving the five counties of the Mid-Shore (Talbot, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Dorchester counties). Families and individuals staying with TIS are required to participate in their S4 Program (Shelter, Stability, Support, Success). S4 guides guests step-by-step from homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing shelter, case management, connection to local service providers and educational programming.
Guests begin at one of Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s two shelter homes — Easton’s Promise for families, and Evelyn’s Place for single men and women. There, they work with a case manager to develop and navigate a personalized plan. They also begin attending life skills classes while working their plan and making progress towards financial stability. When they are ready, guests are invited to move into one of TIS’ off-site transitional apartments. TIS partially subsidizes their rent, and they continue to receive rigorous case management and to participate in classes as they work gradually towards taking over their full expenses over the course of approximately two years.
To learn more about Talbot Interfaith Shelter and how you can help, visit talbotinterfaithshelter.org or contact Julie Lowe at julielowe@talbotinterfaithshelter.org or 410-310-2316.
