EASTON — Local leaders and community members joined together at the corner of West and Dover streets Monday morning to honor the many heroic sacrifices made by Americans on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony, held at Easton’s Service Memorial, was originally slated to start at 8:30 a.m., but began slightly later due to a brief but sudden downpour.
The commemorative event featured remarks from local elected officials, a presentation of flags by local law enforcement officers, patriotic music from the Easton Middle School band and prayers from community faith leaders.
“Never forget the strength of our community. Never forget all that we have accomplished and will accomplish by working together,” Easton Mayor Megan Cook said. “Never forget that every day our lives are in each other’s hands, and never forget that when the chips are down, our humanity shines brightest.”
The crowd also observed a moment of silence and the tolling of bells to remember the heroes of that day.
Pete Lesher, vice president of the Talbot County Council, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
“We look back to those days after Sept. 11, 2001, remembering how we came together as one. How we — as a community support our community,” he said. “We have risen to the challenge when we have heard the call in the past, and we will most assuredly have to do so again sometime in the future.”
“And when we face that outside challenge, we will remember that, after all, we are truly one,” Lesher said. “We are a community that supports our community.”
The ceremony was followed by an art show at the Talbot County Free Library, which featured artwork created by community members this summer. The show also included the unveiling of “Community,” a public art installation.
Throughout the summer, local volunteers worked together to help strengthen relationships between members of the community by supporting projects that exemplified the theme, “We Are One: Community Supporting Community.”
The project is one of many across the country that pays tribute to the individuals lost and injured on 9/11 and honors the first responders and many others who have risen to service in a crisis.
The purpose of the awareness effort is to empower the general public to be caring, responsive community members should their fellow citizens need their support, and to be mindful of the work of first responders in their community.
The Easton Economic Development Corporation, along with the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, were awarded a $10,000 grant from The Arc of the United States in collaboration with the AmeriCorps/September 11 Day of Service and Remembrance Project for the collaborative community educational event series.
Another local effort to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 came in the form of a short film. EEDC, in coordination with the Talbot County government, released the film Monday to provide a snapshot of resiliency within the community.
Funded through the nationwide grant program from AmeriCorps, the film asks Talbot County leaders to reflect on the history and aftermath of 9/11, but also challenges them to look to the future.
Deena Kilmon, the director of strategic initiatives at EEDC, said the organization’s goal with the film is to share how the Talbot County community is prepared for a crisis or emergency.
“Most importantly, we hope to encourage our residents of all ages to answer that call to help others, and empower our youth to understand that they too have the power to effect change and improve the outcome of a crisis event,” she said.
The Town of Easton, Talbot County government, the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, and Talbot Young Professionals all served as partners on the yearlong grant.
Local officials from town, county and state government participated in the film, along with community leaders.
“We have to take time to capture the history of 9/11 with interviews from those who still remember it firsthand,” said Talbot County Manager Clay Stamp. “That is how we learn from our past and ensure that we are prepared for the future.”
The 10-minute film was filmed and edited by Mid-Shore Community Television. The video can be viewed on social media and the Talbot County website.
