EASTON — First grade to first job: that’s how long Talbot Mentors strives to support developing young people through mentorship, academic support and more.
“We really don’t end there, we look at the lifetime impact,” said Jumanne Bradford, executive director of Talbot Mentors.
Much of Talbot Mentors’ work focuses on their namesake mentoring program, which matches children and adults in one-on-one mentoring pairs. The pairing is intended to create strong, meaningful bonds between children and caring adults, along with helping children build social skills, achieve academic success and make better decisions, Bradford said.
Mentors commit to meeting with their young mentees at least once a week for one to two hours. Whether it’s going to the park or museum, eating a meal together or just talking about life and challenges, the time mentors and mentees spend together builds relationships that can prove crucial to kids in need of one-on-one support.
Currently, there are 71 active one-to-one mentoring matches, Bradford said.
Talbot Mentors also launched a monthly group mentoring program in June to engage with more kids in the community through fun activities. The group currently serves over 30 kids.
The organization is also planning a fall bike ride for all of its mentors and mentees in late October.
The bond between a mentor and mentee is not intended to replace a child’s bond with their parents, Bradford said; rather, the mentor works alongside parents as an advocate or ally to help kids better navigate any challenges they might be facing.
"My message as a leader has always been to find out who you are, and if you need an advocate to get that across to your parents, utilize us," he said.
Involvement in the mentoring program also leads kids to the next step: the Scholars program, a high school-level program that helps students achieve academically and set their sights on attending college.
Once they reach middle school, kids in the mentoring program are encouraged to think about what skills they might need for success in high school. High schoolers are prompted to think on what they'd like to do in their lives.
Kids in the mentoring program don't lose access to mentors though. Mentors can stick with their mentees to provide support through the stages of school.
Opportunities available to Scholars include tutoring from Talbot Mentors staff and Washington College students and workshops focusing on the college admissions process, financial aid and writing application essays. The program also works to provide field trips for students to experience new areas and activities across the state, along with facilitating local college visits.
Scholars meet weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays and two Saturdays per month. There are currently 37 Scholars participating in the program: 24 high school students and 13 college students.
However, Bradford knows that not all kids in Talbot Mentors programs are able to achieve high enough grades for certain colleges, but that doesn’t stop him and program staff from supporting kids in achieving their dreams.
“We always say do well, because doing well is the thing that we should do because it does increase your chances, but it’s not a total indicator of success,” he said, adding that telling kids they have to go to college to be successful isn’t true and that there are other options that may be a better fit.
“We want kids to understand that you should choose your path in life based on your interest, what you love, what your skill is in and what you want to do for a number of years of your life,” he said.
Bradford also acknowledged that some students involved with Talbot Mentors may not want to pursue college at all, and there’s a program for those students too. It's called Pathways.
“We want to make sure we’re steering them in the direction of workforce, workforce development, learning skills of a certain trade, things of that nature — even down to our students who are looking towards (the) military as a career or entrepreneurship,” he said. “We want to be able to touch the kids in every area of interest so that they know that they can come to us for any of us for those particular pathways; that’s why we came up with that name.”
Talbot Mentors is planning to partner with Building African American Minds (BAAM), which is developing a similar workforce program, to consolidate resources and better serve the community.
The organization also recently began offering parents' groups and programs to help understand what issues their child might be facing and help equip them to handle those challenges.
While the pandemic's impacts at the beginning of 2022 stifled hopes for a 25th anniversary celebration, Talbot Mentors is planning a larger, community-style event and fundraiser for early spring 2023, Bradford said, adding that he wants the event to showcase kids' talents and experiences with the program.
"It's refreshing to know that we're coming out of (the pandemic) because now things have opened back up, people are becoming more comfortable," he said.
Looking forward, Bradford hopes to build more community partnerships for Talbot Mentors, especially with local schools, churches and community centers.
He also expressed a need for more mentors for the organization's one-on-one mentors, opening the call for those who love to serve the community and give back to come and support local youth.
