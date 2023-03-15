EASTON — County officials gathered to celebrate the official kickoff of the Talbot County Community Center’s gymnasium expansion project Tuesday by breaking ground with several ceremonial shovel throws.
The 40,0000 square foot gymnasium expansion project — described as “a long time coming” by Talbot County Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper — will include two full-size high school basketball courts, three volleyball courts, bathrooms and storage space.
The space will also be available to rent for athletic tournaments and competitions, job and college fairs, banquets and weddings.
The gymnasium expansion will cost $5 million, with funding coming from the county and Program Open Space, a Maryland Department of Natural Resources grant fund that assists with planning, acquisition and development of recreation land.
The expansion is expected to take about nine months, according to county officials.
Davis, Bowen & Friedel, a local architectural and engineering firm, completed the architectural design work. Easton-based firm Willow Construction was awarded the construction bid.
“This is an exciting capital project for the county that has been a long-time coming,” Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan said in a statement. “The council’s investment in the community center, most recently with the repairs of the ice rink, and now the gymnasium expansion, will allow year-round use of the facility which will be a tremendous asset for citizens of all ages, particularly our youth.”
Callahan expressed gratitude to a number of other community leaders in attendance, including Peper, former county council members Corey Pack and Frank Divilio, County Manager Clay Stamp, former County Manager Andy Hollis, the Willow Construction team and members of the county’s park advisory board.
