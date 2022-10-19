Bench photo.jpeg

The three judges of the Talbot County Orphans' Court are all running for reelection. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The three current members of the Talbot County Orphans’ Court have each filed for reelection in the upcoming November election. The Orphans’ Court, or Probate Court as it is referred to in other states, oversees the administration of decedent’s estates. Voters will select three judges, making it possible for all three to be reelected.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.