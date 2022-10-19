EASTON — The three current members of the Talbot County Orphans’ Court have each filed for reelection in the upcoming November election. The Orphans’ Court, or Probate Court as it is referred to in other states, oversees the administration of decedent’s estates. Voters will select three judges, making it possible for all three to be reelected.
The three candidates stress their experience in, and familiarity with, issues that come before the Orphans’ Court. Judge Paul Carroll has served since 2014, Judge David Wheeler has served since 2018 and Judge Jack Hall has served since 2020.
Although the members of the Court must run for reelection every four years, the position of judge of the Orphans’ Court is a non-political one. The judges do not make policy; instead they apply the law established by the people’s elected representatives, equally, without regard to political affiliation.
The responsibility is that of being a “guardian” of the administration and oversight of estates in accordance with the decedent’s final wishes as provided for by Maryland law.
The Court’s unusual name can be traced to 13th century London’s Court of Widows and Orphans, which sought to protect the assets of heirs. The three judges sit as a tribunal and are required to come to a consensus on the issues presented to them. With the diverse backgrounds of Judges Carroll, Wheeler and Hall one might think this would make for a difficult situation, however, that has not been the case at all.
Their backgrounds and knowledge, in fact, compliment each other enabling them to look at all aspects of an estate. Serving as a team, the judges have come to agreement on virtually every case presented to them. With this cohesion, as well as an outstanding working relationship with Register of Wills Patricia Campen and her staff, it is the current Orphans’ Court judges sincere hope that Talbot County will reelect all three in order to continue their service to the citizens.
