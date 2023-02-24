EASTON — The Talbot Paramedic Foundation recently elected officers for the next two years, re-electing Wayne Dyott as president.
Dyott has served for over a decade as the president and has led the TPF through unprecedented growth to become a nationally recognized leader in public access defibrillation through the SaveStation program.
Dyott was one of the original five Advanced Life Support volunteers in a pilot program at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. He is a Vietnam veteran, where he served in the Navy. Dyott is past commander of VFW No. 5118 and past president of the Talbot County Council.
Ruth Ann Jones has been elected as vice president. Jones recently retired after 45 years at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health where she held various leadership and management positions and retired as Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer.
She is a graduate of the MacQueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, Wesley College, The Catholic University of America, and Wilmington University. She holds a Doctorate in Education in Leadership and Innovation. Her husband, Gary, was a member of the TPF and one of the original five ALS volunteers at EVFD. Ruth Ann serves in honor of Gary who passed away recently.
Teri Simmons was reelected as treasurer. Simmons is a CPA and partner at BSC Group in Easton. She holds a master’s in taxation from the University of Baltimore. She is also a graduate of Salisbury University. Simmons has been supporting financial planning for the foundation.
Jenny Madino was elected to serve as the foundation secretary. Madino is a licensed marketing assistant to Chuck Mangold Jr., a Realtor in Easton. She is an accomplished photographer and has been dedicated to supporting the TPM with website design, mass media and marketing efforts.
The Talbot Paramedic Foundation has worked on establishing SaveStations which contain automatic defibrillators and are in recreational gathering places in Talbot County. The foundation has joined forces with Team Trace and many other community partners to install six SaveStations at North Easton and Idlewild Park. There are plans to provide access to SaveStations at all recreational facilities in Talbot County.
President Wayne Dyott stated, “The Talbot Paramedic Foundation has become a nationally recognized leader in deployment of public access defibrillators. Other organizations throughout the country are seeking our guidance in establishing access to PADs. The victim of sudden cardiac arrest needs help with immediate CPR and deployment of a PAD. Everyone has the power to save a life.”
The Talbot Paramedic Foundation has a long history supporting emergency medical services in Talbot County. Its mission as a foundation is saving lives in Talbot County through increased awareness, raising funds, developing lifesaving technology and encouraging paramedic professionalism.
