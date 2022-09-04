EASTON — The Talbot Paramedic Foundation is launching its annual direct mail fund drive appeal mailed to homes and businesses in Talbot County. The foundation has become a national leader, along with the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and other partners in the effort to locate SaveStations in area parks and recreational facilities. Each SaveStation contains a public-access defibrillator (AED) which is available to immediately treat a victim of sudden cardiac arrest.

