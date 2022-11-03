Ronnie Johnson from Gunther’s Electric makes the final electrical service hook-up to SaveStation. Gunther’s Electric is donating its time for this project of the Talbot Paramedic Foundation and Team Trace.
From left, Department of Emergency Services Director Brian LeCates and Paramedic Rachael Cox along with Talbot Paramedic Foundation President Wayne Dyott proudly display one of the new SaveStations recently installed at Idlewild Park. The SaveStation project is a joint project with Team Trace and with many other community partners.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
SaveStations are now installed at Idlewild Park and available for use in the case of a sudden cardiac arrest.
EASTON — SaveStations are being added to Idlewild Park in Easton according to Talbot Paramedic Foundation President, Wayne Dyott. The SaveStation project is a joint effort of many organizations in the community. Team Trace and the TPMF have joined forces in providing one of the most comprehensive community access defibrillator programs in the country.
“SaveStations already exist at four locations in North Easton Park,” said Dyott. “Now we have added two locations at Idlewild Park and are looking to expand to other parks and public locations in Talbot.”
Dyott said the SaveStations at Idlewild were approved by the Town of Easton and installation completed with assistance of Easton Utilities and Gunther's Electric. Gunther's Electric is providing the final electric service hook-ups as a donation to the TPMF.
Each SaveStation enclosure provides heat and ventilation to maintain a near-constant temperature.
Once the enclosed AED is accessed, the emergency communications center is automatically contacted and will dispatch emergency services. The Talbot County Department of Emergency Services supports community access to defibrillators, and they can be used along with CPR in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.
The Talbot Paramedic Foundation is currently raising funds to support the SaveStation project, as well as their many other on-going efforts such as scholarships and grants for the purchase of emergency medical equipment. Donations can be made by visiting the TPMF website at talbotparamedic.org.
The Talbot Paramedic Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing support for local emergency medical services providers and organizations. The award-winning community access defibrillator program has resulted in lives saved and places defibrillators in a variety of locations throughout Talbot County.
