Talbot ice rink

Talbot Parks and Recreation Facility Manager Brian Harris, left, and Assistant Facility Manager Jonny Brown stand in front of a Zamboni at the ice rink of the Talbot County Community Center.

 COURTESY OF TALBOT COUNTY GOVERNMENT

EASTON — Public ice skating sessions are set to start Friday afternoon at the Talbot County Community Center, helping to kick off Talbot County Parks and Recreation’s fall programming.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.