EASTON — The Planning Commission of Talbot County met Wednesday morning to discuss the Gannon Family LLC’s development plan to start a new major subdivision of waterfront lots off Leehaven Road in Easton. Gannon was seeking to establish three lots as waterfront lots and build a new road called Price Drive.
“It’s a three-lot subdivision with a private road, four lots if you count the existing one,” said Assistant County Engineer Mike Mertaugh.
The Gannon project has 80.85 acres of remaining land that, as part of the critical area density requirement, can’t be used for residential, commercial or industrial uses. The remaining 14 acres will be subdivided.
“They’ve found the concept and layout acceptable. It can move forward with addressing staff comments from our Technical Advisory Committee meeting,” Mertaugh said.
The Planning Commission approved the subdividing of the lots, green lighting the project.
“I think it went well and I look forward to getting the projects completed,” Mertaugh said.
Also on the agenda, the planning commission looked at bringing a property with an aging septic system into the city water and sewer system. The third item on the agenda was brought by Talbot County and asks for consideration of consistency with the Talbot County Comprehensive Plan with a resolution to amend two lots of slightly more than two acres combined at 2.112 acres. The project is for the purpose of reclassifying and remapping the real estate located on St. Michaels road. The commission decided to table the project for discussion at another meeting.
The commission then heard a request for a minor variance located in a buffer for 22540 Hardcastle Lane in Bozman. The petitioner wanted to replace an existing porch with a concrete slab and hot tub. The petitioner also wanted to add a deck, outdoor steps and hardscape landscaping. The commission approved the project.
