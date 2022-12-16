EASTON — Talbot County received over $3 million from the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund for 14 projects, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.
The grant fund, which totaled $50 million statewide, is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered through the state’s five rural regional councils.
The funding is intended to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment and create jobs in the state’s rural regions.
“Back in 2014, when I was first running for governor, I said that if I was elected the war on rural Maryland would be over, and that communities that had been ignored and neglected would no longer be forgotten,” Hogan said in a statement. “We have made good on that promise, delivering unprecedented investments to our rural communities.”
“These grants and the dozens of projects they support will have a lasting and transformative impact, helping to make these areas more attractive for tourism, jobs, and economic development,” he continued. “This is another shining example of how we are truly changing rural Maryland for the better.”
Fourteen projects in Talbot County were selected to receive just over $3.2 million in grant funding.
Chesapeake College — $257,500
The investment in Talbot County, combined with $875,500 in grant funding from the other four counties under the Mid-Shore Regional Council, will provide the gap funding needed to fully expand an existing trade program, start a new trades program, help staff for a Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and provide support to non-credit students.
Maryland Broadband Cooperative — $240,000
Funding will go toward the Mid-Shore optical broadband network upgrade, which will help the company keep pace with growing needs of the region. The funding will cover costs for upgrading equipment, facilities and service capacity in the three identified Mid-Shore points of presence (POPs).
Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center Inc. — $500,000
Funding will initiate the development of an ag biotech manufacturing center in Talbot County. Ag biotech is the merging of agriculture and biotechnology, commercializing innovative solutions based upon biology rather than chemistry. Through its F3 Tech (Farm, Fish, and Food) Accelerator, ESEC has seen a concentration of early-stage companies that fall under the category of ag biotech. For this reason, ESEC conducted a feasibility study that inventories regional assets and market opportunity in support of an ag biotech manufacturing center.
Town of Trappe — $500,000
Funding will go toward upgrading the town’s existing wastewater treatment plant to an enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) plant. Once completed, the town will be able to offer additional sewer connections without increasing the town’s discharge permit capacity, which may include commercial or industrial properties located within the town limits that are not currently served with public water and sewer.
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum — $300,000
Funding will go toward construction of a new visitor center at the museum to enhance the visitor experience, further fulfill the museum’s mission, and contribute to Maryland’s economic and community wellbeing.
Talbot County Free Library — $22,000
Funding will go toward building digital literacy and employment skills, along with improving access to and training on the use of internet for the rural community.
Building African American Minds (BAAM) — $87,133
Funding will go toward developing, implementing and delivering a workforce development program for adults, particularly between the ages of 18 and 30. The program will focus on determining participants’ math, reading and writing levels and career interest to develop individualized plans and provide opportunities to enable their educational and career goals.
Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism — $50,000
Funding will go toward the Inclusive Ventures Program, a training program to assist small, minority, woman and veteran entrepreneurs with education, mentorship and access to capital.
Talbot County Department of Parks and Recreation — $300,000
Funding will go toward planning, implementation and engineering for Phase II of the Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe.
Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism — $125,000
Funding will go toward the organization’s development of a strategic plan to leverage past successes and take the community to the next level as a destination both for businesses and visitors.
Talbot County Government — $750,000
Funding will support the Goldsborough Neck Road culvert improvement project, which focuses on widening the road. The project will support new businesses moving to the Town of Easton’s industrial park.
Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism — $38,700
Funding will go toward a feasibility study for the Talbot County Visitors’ Center, which will help the county council understand the capital investment and operational considerations required for the project.
Oxford Community Center — $13,000
Funding will support “The Work Hub” at the community center through upgrading hybrid technology and live streaming A/V capabilities.
Classic Motor Museum of St. Michaels — $50,000
Funding will go toward an automotive technician apprenticeship program, which will provide more qualified automotive industry technicians. The Eastern Shore of Maryland does not currently have any automotive technician education programs for adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.