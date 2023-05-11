EASTON — The Talbot County Council recognized the week of May 7-13, 2023, as Travel and Tourism Week in Talbot County at its May 9 meeting.
The week is also National Travel and Tourism Week, an annual event designated by the U.S. Travel Association to celebrate the contributions of the U.S. travel industry. NTTW spotlights the essential role that travel plays in driving economic growth and innovation, powering the U.S. Economy.
This year’s theme, #TravelForward, highlights the idea that travel and tourism continues to be the leader in moving the economy forward after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We join our colleagues around the country in celebrating the travel industry,” said Talbot County Director of Economic Development and Tourism Cassandra M. Vanhooser. “Hospitality is one of the top economic drivers in Talbot County and throughout the Eastern Shore. Visitor spending directly supports nearly 2,000 jobs in Talbot County alone.”
Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity, and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.
Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.
Visitor spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022 — revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.
The Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism recognizes the power that travel has on the local economy. Tourism is one of Talbot County’s leading industry sectors, with post-pandemic numbers being at their highest point in history, with more than 662,000 visiting the county.
According to a study by Tourism Economics, visitors spent $303 million and directly supported 1,986 jobs in Talbot County in 2021. The industry generated $64.3 million in federal, state, and local taxes.
“Travel is at the heart of Talbot County, powering our strong economy, creating jobs, and strengthening our community’s culture and identity,” Vanhooser said. “We are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future.”
